The Overlooked Fix For A Cold Garage This Winter

You may be looking into garage storage and organization ideas to improve your storage situation, but if you can't even step into your garage without shivering, there's a simple adjustment you can make to help it warm up. An insulated garage door might be just what you need to keep your garage pleasant, even during winter.

Insulated garage doors are exactly what they sound like — doors with an extra layer of insulation in the center to help regulate the temperature inside the garage. They're particularly useful if your garage shares a wall with your house, since the lower temperatures inside the garage can influence the temperatures in your home. Improved temperature regulation means a lower heating bill, as it takes less energy to maintain your ideal temperature. If your garage isn't attached to your home, but you spend a lot of time in it, an insulated door may still be worth it to keep your garage comfortable. In addition to temperature regulation, the extra padding in the door can help muffle noises and add extra protection against damage.

However, there are a few factors to keep in mind. Insulated garage doors come with a higher price tag and that may not be worth it for everyone. If your garage is free standing and you spend minimal time in it, an insulated garage door may not be useful. Additionally, if you live in a mild climate and the cold doesn't bother you much then you may not get much benefit from extra insulation. You should also ensure that it doesn't cut off ventilation. While it may make your garage warmer, too much insulation in your garage can be unsafe if toxic fumes have nowhere to go.