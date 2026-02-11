Reach For This Pantry Staple And Say Goodbye To Butter Stains On Clothes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While some of the most notorious laundry stains are caused by coffee, red wine, chocolate, and blood, butter can be another challenging problem to tackle. As an oily substance, butter carries the risk of sticking to fabrics after the normal wash cycle. No one wants their clothes ruined by something as seemingly innocuous as butter, but you don't have to spend a fortune on commercial laundry agents, either. Some common laundry stains can be fixed with vinegar, but baking soda is the hero when it comes to tackling butter, as it can help to lift the stains on clothes as long as you follow a few key guidelines before attempting to wash and dry the fabric.

If you use baking soda in your home, chances are you know it can be integrated into a variety of purposes related to cooking, cleaning, and deodorizing. It's hard not to appreciate the versatility of this pantry staple due to its safety, accessibility, and affordability. Baking soda is even a key ingredient in commercial cleaning products, such as Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean laundry detergent. The famous powder is also recommended by the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension as a way to reduce the use of bleach in household laundry. For specific stains like butter, it turns out you may be able to use the traditional box of baking soda for more targeted removal. In particular, baking soda may help lift butter stains from clothing thanks to its absorbent qualities. The trick is to use the powder as soon as possible because it might not be able to absorb dried-on butter quite as effectively.