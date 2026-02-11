Reach For This Pantry Staple And Say Goodbye To Butter Stains On Clothes
While some of the most notorious laundry stains are caused by coffee, red wine, chocolate, and blood, butter can be another challenging problem to tackle. As an oily substance, butter carries the risk of sticking to fabrics after the normal wash cycle. No one wants their clothes ruined by something as seemingly innocuous as butter, but you don't have to spend a fortune on commercial laundry agents, either. Some common laundry stains can be fixed with vinegar, but baking soda is the hero when it comes to tackling butter, as it can help to lift the stains on clothes as long as you follow a few key guidelines before attempting to wash and dry the fabric.
If you use baking soda in your home, chances are you know it can be integrated into a variety of purposes related to cooking, cleaning, and deodorizing. It's hard not to appreciate the versatility of this pantry staple due to its safety, accessibility, and affordability. Baking soda is even a key ingredient in commercial cleaning products, such as Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean laundry detergent. The famous powder is also recommended by the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension as a way to reduce the use of bleach in household laundry. For specific stains like butter, it turns out you may be able to use the traditional box of baking soda for more targeted removal. In particular, baking soda may help lift butter stains from clothing thanks to its absorbent qualities. The trick is to use the powder as soon as possible because it might not be able to absorb dried-on butter quite as effectively.
Tips for using baking soda to help lift butter stains
Before you reach for that box of baking soda in your pantry for butter stains, you'll first need to blot as much of the residue from the piece of clothing as possible. Use a clean paper towel for this task, and do not rub the stain. Next, sprinkle a small amount of baking soda directly onto the stain, ensuring that the powder covers the entire butter stain area. Allow the product to stay on the stain for at least 30 minutes, or overnight if you can. Then, shake the garment to remove the baking soda or carefully wipe it away with a towel. Now all that's left to do is to place your item of clothing in the washing machine and wash it as normal.
If you still see some signs of the butter stain despite treating with baking soda and washing the item, repeat the steps above until you've removed as much of the residue as possible. You can also work a small amount of dish soap into the butter stain with your fingers and rinse it off before repeating the baking soda technique.
Precautions to take before applying baking soda to clothing
As you eagerly await the results of your baking soda-treated garment in the washer, it's important that you thoroughly scope out the results. Always hang-dry the item first. The problem with throwing any butter-stained clothing in the dryer is that you could be stuck with permanent butter residue. Never place clothing that you've treated for stains in the dryer, as this can make the spots permanent. It's also important to wash the affected clothing item on the hottest setting possible, per the care instructions on the fabric label. While cooler water is preferable for blood stains, hot water is more capable of breaking down oils related to food items such as butter.
Finally, take care when dealing with any delicate fabrics, such as when washing your favorite cashmere sweater. It's possible that baking soda may cause damage due to its mild bleaching effects. Other types of wool and silk are also vulnerable. In such cases, a professional cleaning may be needed to reduce the risk of ruining your clothing.