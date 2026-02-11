The Cleaner Alternative To Toilet Paper That's A No-Brainer For Homeowners
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
According to the bestselling author Taro Gomi, everyone poops. What happens after that is more varied. In the United States, we perform some isometrics that involve twisting and reaching behind our behind. It's efficient, effective, and has worked for centuries. In other parts of the world, there are bidet options ... a controlled water spray from a bidet that's a distance from the toilet or from inside the toilet area that cleans your nether regions of any remaining evidence of "what everyone does." They are popular in many regions — but for some reason not in the USA until more recently. There appears to be a flood of interest in use of bidet-type products. Improved personal hygiene, reduced paper waste, and saving money are benefits to consider. Better than toilet paper!
One of the most popular models riding this advancing wave is the Toto Washlet, a bidet-like product in a toilet seat. The company claims to have sold over 70 million units in the last several decades. The Washlet takes just minutes to install; it's similar to replacing a toilet seat. With features like an automatic opening lid, front and back cleanse, heated seat, pre-mist, self-cleaning wand and a warm air dryer — everyone will be happy. There are many other products on the market that provide similar basic benefits, however, including the Tushy Classic 3.0.
How to use a bidet and the advantages of installing one
For those of us who have not yet dipped our, um ... toe, into the world of water wand toilets, there are some questions that arise. When it comes to keeping your bidet clean, the fixtures themselves are not difficult to maintain. Some even have misting features designed to make toilet cleaning easier overall. One thing to note is that the fancier versions require an electrical outlet to be relatively close to the toilet, however, which means that they will not work during a power outage. So while a bidet seat can function as a toilet paper alternative, you should probably keep some of the white stuff around ... just in case.
How can homeowners benefit from bidets or bidet-type home improvements? According to Forbes, you could save $174 (and perhaps more) a year just on toilet paper by using a bidet. Your ecological footprint would decrease from less paper usage as well. There could be health benefits from improved personal hygiene, but that is largely unknowable. At least you'll feel cleaner and fresher — making a bidet installation a no-brainer.