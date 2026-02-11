The Cleaner Alternative To Toilet Paper That's A No-Brainer For Homeowners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

According to the bestselling author Taro Gomi, everyone poops. What happens after that is more varied. In the United States, we perform some isometrics that involve twisting and reaching behind our behind. It's efficient, effective, and has worked for centuries. In other parts of the world, there are bidet options ... a controlled water spray from a bidet that's a distance from the toilet or from inside the toilet area that cleans your nether regions of any remaining evidence of "what everyone does." They are popular in many regions — but for some reason not in the USA until more recently. There appears to be a flood of interest in use of bidet-type products. Improved personal hygiene, reduced paper waste, and saving money are benefits to consider. Better than toilet paper!

One of the most popular models riding this advancing wave is the Toto Washlet, a bidet-like product in a toilet seat. The company claims to have sold over 70 million units in the last several decades. The Washlet takes just minutes to install; it's similar to replacing a toilet seat. With features like an automatic opening lid, front and back cleanse, heated seat, pre-mist, self-cleaning wand and a warm air dryer — everyone will be happy. There are many other products on the market that provide similar basic benefits, however, including the Tushy Classic 3.0.