Nate Berkus Reveals A Major Living Room Furniture Mistake To Steer Clear Of
When picking out living room furniture, there are multiple factors to take into consideration. One being, its size. This is especially true if you have limited space to work with. Naturally, your first thought might be to purchase small furniture pieces for a small living room. But according to famed interior designer Nate Berkus, that's not the way to go. The HGTV host shared his advice on the topic, and his recommendation isn't to buy a tiny couch.
Berkus started his Instagram post saying, "One design mistake that people make in small spaces, either houses or apartments, is buying the wrong scale furniture." He continued, "Going with small pieces of furniture might feel like the right move but then you end up with tiny uncomfortable pieces that you'll leave behind." So, what should you do instead? "Commit and buy a full-size sofa — and stretch all the way out on it," Berkus advised.
It makes sense that a regular-sized sofa would be much more enjoyable than one where you feel squished. After all, having a modern tiny home shouldn't mean you have to sacrifice comfort! By avoiding the mistake of buying small furniture, you can have pieces you actually love. Not to mention, the living room is often the most utilized area of the home. Relaxation and socialization won't be the same if you don't have comfy seating to go along with it.
Nate Berkus says splurge on a sofa, save space on everything else
Living in an apartment or smaller house often requires being clever with space. That's where multifunctional furniture finds can come in handy! When speaking to a-listed, Berkus shared the idea of using an ottoman in place of a coffee table. Or, bringing in a tray table when you're in need of an extra surface, like a side table. Make these swaps while still incorporating a full-sized couch. It's a piece of furniture that doesn't need to be downsized.
The "Nate and Jeremiah Home Project" star also believes a sofa is the top item in a living room to splurge on. He told NBC Philadelphia, "The reason the sofa is the largest investment is because they're not meant to be disposable. They're meant to last for 20 years." Couches, as we know, come in many different colors, styles, and designs. Berkus suggested getting one that can evolve with your tastes. "I think that when you are buying a sofa, always buy the most classic style in the simplest fabric you can possibly find."
If you're in need of furniture for your small living room, select things that will be very well used. Attempting to curl up on a tiny couch doesn't sound ideal, so pick one that you can melt on instead. You'll have a greater chance of keeping it for decades. Plus, there are even ways to make your couch last longer. By turning away from small pieces, your home can become even more of a haven. Just don't go big and clunky.