Nate Berkus Reveals A Major Living Room Furniture Mistake To Steer Clear Of

When picking out living room furniture, there are multiple factors to take into consideration. One being, its size. This is especially true if you have limited space to work with. Naturally, your first thought might be to purchase small furniture pieces for a small living room. But according to famed interior designer Nate Berkus, that's not the way to go. The HGTV host shared his advice on the topic, and his recommendation isn't to buy a tiny couch.

Berkus started his Instagram post saying, "One design mistake that people make in small spaces, either houses or apartments, is buying the wrong scale furniture." He continued, "Going with small pieces of furniture might feel like the right move but then you end up with tiny uncomfortable pieces that you'll leave behind." So, what should you do instead? "Commit and buy a full-size sofa — and stretch all the way out on it," Berkus advised.

It makes sense that a regular-sized sofa would be much more enjoyable than one where you feel squished. After all, having a modern tiny home shouldn't mean you have to sacrifice comfort! By avoiding the mistake of buying small furniture, you can have pieces you actually love. Not to mention, the living room is often the most utilized area of the home. Relaxation and socialization won't be the same if you don't have comfy seating to go along with it.