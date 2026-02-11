The Indoor Plant That Thrives With Hardly Any Water And Is Perfect For Beginners

Not everyone has the greenest thumb when it comes to caring for houseplants. Luckily, even if you forget about watering this plant, it can still thrive. Ox tongue (Gasteria spp.), also known as lawyer's tongue, is one of the best succulents for beginnerssince it prefers not to be watered too often. Like other succulents, ox tongue is very susceptible to overwatering and will thrive when its soil is left to dry out between waterings. Though they are native to South Africa, gasteria plants typically grow in the shade, making them great as houseplants when your windows don't get much direct sunlight. When grown indoors, ox tongue will sprout beautiful flowers once or twice each year.

Depending on the sunlight conditions, temperature, and humidity in your home, your ox tongue may need to be watered at different frequencies. While this succulent can sometimes go for three or four weeks without water, some plants may need to be watered about once a week. This is why it's important to check the soil's dampness beforehand in order to properly care for succulents as indoor plants. Once the dirt is completely dry, your ox tongue is ready for a drink.