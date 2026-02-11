The Indoor Plant That Thrives With Hardly Any Water And Is Perfect For Beginners
Not everyone has the greenest thumb when it comes to caring for houseplants. Luckily, even if you forget about watering this plant, it can still thrive. Ox tongue (Gasteria spp.), also known as lawyer's tongue, is one of the best succulents for beginnerssince it prefers not to be watered too often. Like other succulents, ox tongue is very susceptible to overwatering and will thrive when its soil is left to dry out between waterings. Though they are native to South Africa, gasteria plants typically grow in the shade, making them great as houseplants when your windows don't get much direct sunlight. When grown indoors, ox tongue will sprout beautiful flowers once or twice each year.
Depending on the sunlight conditions, temperature, and humidity in your home, your ox tongue may need to be watered at different frequencies. While this succulent can sometimes go for three or four weeks without water, some plants may need to be watered about once a week. This is why it's important to check the soil's dampness beforehand in order to properly care for succulents as indoor plants. Once the dirt is completely dry, your ox tongue is ready for a drink.
How to water ox tongue succulents for your plants to thrive
Because ox tongue plants don't need much water and don't like direct sunlight, they are a perfect low-maintenance indoor plant that you don't need a green thumb to grow. When your ox tongue's soil is dry, give it a thorough watering until the liquid starts draining from the pot. Don't let the saucer full of drained water sit beneath your plant, as this can also lead to overwatering. If its leaves start turning yellow or losing their firmness, this is often a sign of too much moisture.
During winter when there's less sunshine, your ox tongue will need even less water than normal. However, if the plant is near a heating vent, it may still need as much water as it does in warmer temperatures. If you haven't been watering this succulent enough, the leaves may start to droop, though ox tongue is a fairly resilient plant. Place your ox tongue in an area with bright, indirect sunlight to help it thrive. Fertilizer can also be applied in spring and summer when the succulent is growing, but avoid using it during winter.