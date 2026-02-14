Stars Behind Unsellable Houses Reveal The One Home Improvement To Make Before Selling

If you're planning on selling your house any time soon, heed the advice of the "Unsellable Houses" crew. Matt Kearney, a real estate agent who works with HGTV stars Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb at their flagship company Lamb & Co., says replacing your flooring is one improvement you need to make. "Over the years, I have noticed that homes with new flooring tend to sell for much more! Unfortunately, there's almost no way to avoid normal flooring wear. In addition to new paint, I often suggest freshening up the flooring," he wrote on the Lamb & Co. blog.

According to Zillow, it's a step that only around 20% of sellers actually take. That makes a lot of sense, since depending on the type of flooring you choose, the improvement can cost thousands of dollars. If you install hardwood floors, Kearney's advice is spot on, since data from the National Association of Realtors indicates you're likely to see a 118% return. You may not get all of your investment back on vinyl, stone, or carpet, but the refresh can still make a big difference to buyers.

"Replacing carpet, refreshing hardwood floors, or adding luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring will help make a massive difference when selling your home," the blog post explained. It's not just about the dollar-for-dollar return. Inconsistent flooring throughout your home can hurt resale value, and flooring that's free of stains or scratches signals to buyers that a home has been well-maintained over the years. That can mean the difference between making an offer or moving on to the next house.