Stars Behind Unsellable Houses Reveal The One Home Improvement To Make Before Selling
If you're planning on selling your house any time soon, heed the advice of the "Unsellable Houses" crew. Matt Kearney, a real estate agent who works with HGTV stars Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb at their flagship company Lamb & Co., says replacing your flooring is one improvement you need to make. "Over the years, I have noticed that homes with new flooring tend to sell for much more! Unfortunately, there's almost no way to avoid normal flooring wear. In addition to new paint, I often suggest freshening up the flooring," he wrote on the Lamb & Co. blog.
According to Zillow, it's a step that only around 20% of sellers actually take. That makes a lot of sense, since depending on the type of flooring you choose, the improvement can cost thousands of dollars. If you install hardwood floors, Kearney's advice is spot on, since data from the National Association of Realtors indicates you're likely to see a 118% return. You may not get all of your investment back on vinyl, stone, or carpet, but the refresh can still make a big difference to buyers.
"Replacing carpet, refreshing hardwood floors, or adding luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring will help make a massive difference when selling your home," the blog post explained. It's not just about the dollar-for-dollar return. Inconsistent flooring throughout your home can hurt resale value, and flooring that's free of stains or scratches signals to buyers that a home has been well-maintained over the years. That can mean the difference between making an offer or moving on to the next house.
LVP is the MVP when it comes to refreshing your floors
According to Matt Kearney, there are some important things you should consider before replacing your floors. If you're lucky enough to have them already, you may be able to sand or buff out scratches or discoloration to make your hardwood floors shine like new. What should you do if they're beyond repair? Kearney is a big fan of LVP. "The addition of LVP flooring in high-traffic areas like the entryway, living room, or bonus room will undoubtedly increase the value of your home," he wrote.
The durable material is also ideal if your carpets need replacing. Buyers are willing to pay a little extra for LVP, while wall-to-wall carpeting isn't as popular. That said, you shouldn't rule out carpet entirely if you're getting ready to sell your home. "Everyday spills, stains, and high-traffic areas cause easily visible wear and tear on carpet. Because of this, I suggest replacing the old carpet, so the space feels (and smells!) fresh and new again," Kearney said. He strongly recommended opting for a neutral color. Light tones can make your rooms look more spacious to potential buyers. Prioritize durable, low-maintenance carpet types, too, since most people are looking for move-in ready homes.
Once your floors are in good shape, there are a few other budget-friendly steps the team behind "Unsellable Houses" suggests taking before listing your home. For instance, don't underestimate the impact of a fresh coat of paint. Consider hiring a professional cleaning service. And, have your furnace, septic tank, and other major systems serviced to avoid expensive last-minute surprises at the closing table.