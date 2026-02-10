Repurpose An Old Berry Container Into A Handy Organizer For Cluttered Drawers

Kitchen drawers are one of those spaces in the home that seem to inevitably draw clutter. No matter how many times you organize them, the small, unruly items inside find a way to travel about, getting lost in the mess along the way. If you're not looking to throw money at the problem with store-bought solutions, there's likely an eco-friendly answer sitting in the fridge: plastic berry containers. Fruit packages make for great drawer organizers that take your items from cluttered to cute while simultaneously saving the planet from extra garbage. Despite having recycling options for plastics, most products in this category wind up in landfills every year. So, this neat way to reuse them only makes sense — and it's super customizable, too.

The premise here is that these containers are the perfect size to stack inside utensil or junk drawers, helping you to house those smaller, oddly shaped items that don't quite fit into standard organizers. They're also an asset because they're super flexible, making them easy to wedge into a tight spot. The last benefit is that, by giving recyclables a second life, you're paying nothing to solve a kitchen storage issue — it's a win-win. When you think of transforming organizers to maximize a small kitchen, your first thought probably isn't upcycling trash, but it's a surprisingly useful method.