The Affordable Solution That Effortlessly Melts Grease And Grime Off Oven Racks
Cleaning oven racks can be an arduous and seemingly thankless task. However, it is a necessary chore to ensure your oven operates efficiently, circulating heat evenly, and cooking cleanly. Keeping your racks grease-free can also reduce the chance of a fire breaking out while baking. The key is to find a method that is both affordable and easy enough so that you don't end up perpetually putting it off. To that end, Barkeeper's Friend is an inexpensive solution that can be used to easily remove grease and grime from your oven racks.
While Barkeeper's Friend may not be what first comes to mind when you think of the best oven cleaners, it is actually commonly used to clean oven doors and interiors. The primary ingredient in the product is oxalic acid. This, along with the other ingredients, make it ideal for not only removing grease and grime from oven racks, but also ridding them of rust and restoring their shine.
Cleaning oven racks with Barkeeper's Friend
Begin this relatively simple cleaning process by removing the racks from your oven. To ensure you have plenty of room to work and to make cleanup easier, place the oven racks in your bathtub or shower. Then, mix the Barkeeper's Friend powder with a bit of water to make a paste that should be thick enough to stick, but still spreadable. Next, use a cloth to spread the paste over the racks. Let it sit before scrubbing with a brush or sponge. Rinse thoroughly.
An alternate method is to wet the racks with water and sprinkle powder on them. Again, this is easiest (and less messy) if they are first placed in a tub, sink, or shower. After allowing the racks to sit, scrub them with a sponge, brush, or pad and then rinse well. When they are completely dry, you can place your racks back in the oven.
Regardless of the method, wait time can be an issue. Some recommend leaving the product on for as long as 45 minutes. However, this can cause metal discoloration. The company recommends a one-minute sit time. For extra-greasy racks, they recommend the Cookware Cleaner as opposed to a longer sit time. Discoloration can also occur if not rigorously rinsed. To avoid that, as well as any other residual effects, consider soaking your racks in clean water, then rinsing. Although Barkeeper's Friend is certified as safe for foodservice industry use by the National Sanitation Foundation, it's with the caveat it be thoroughly rinsed from the surfaces on which it was used.