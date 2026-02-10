Pro Organizers Agree: This Trick Makes Your Fridge So Much Easier To Organize

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over time, your fridge can become overcrowded and messy, making it difficult to see or reach items wedged in the back. Thankfully, according to pros, there's a super simple solution for adding extra storage to your crowded fridge. Though lazy Susans are typically kept inside cabinets, adding one to your refrigerator can be a game changer. Raquel Pineira, founder of Organized Island, explained to Homes and Gardens what a difference these turntable storage pieces make for refrigerator organization. "A lazy Susan (rotating container) helps you reach for items in the back of the fridge without having to take everything out that is in front of it. Use the kind that has a little edge to prevent things from falling off. They are great for sauces, jellies, and condiments," she said.

By placing a simple lazy Susan on a shelf in your fridge, you'll create more efficient storage. With an easy turn, everything you need will be accessible. Though refrigerator doors are often one of the easiest areas to reach, they can become overrun with bottles and jars that aren't used often. Relocating these items to a lazy Susan frees up valuable real estate for more frequently used items, and can help your fridge look less cluttered.