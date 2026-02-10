Pro Organizers Agree: This Trick Makes Your Fridge So Much Easier To Organize
Over time, your fridge can become overcrowded and messy, making it difficult to see or reach items wedged in the back. Thankfully, according to pros, there's a super simple solution for adding extra storage to your crowded fridge. Though lazy Susans are typically kept inside cabinets, adding one to your refrigerator can be a game changer. Raquel Pineira, founder of Organized Island, explained to Homes and Gardens what a difference these turntable storage pieces make for refrigerator organization. "A lazy Susan (rotating container) helps you reach for items in the back of the fridge without having to take everything out that is in front of it. Use the kind that has a little edge to prevent things from falling off. They are great for sauces, jellies, and condiments," she said.
By placing a simple lazy Susan on a shelf in your fridge, you'll create more efficient storage. With an easy turn, everything you need will be accessible. Though refrigerator doors are often one of the easiest areas to reach, they can become overrun with bottles and jars that aren't used often. Relocating these items to a lazy Susan frees up valuable real estate for more frequently used items, and can help your fridge look less cluttered.
How a lazy Susan can get your fridge in order
Besides just using them for condiments, lazy Susans offer a variety of ways to keep your refrigerator more organized. If your fruits and veggies tend to get lost in the back of your fridge, adding them to a lazy Susan will make them more visible and easier to grab. Debra Baida, a professional organizer with Liberated Spaces, explained to Woman's World how the depth of refrigerators makes it easy for items to get lost in the back — and how lazy Susans offer a quick fix. "This way, you just need a quick spin to see everything," she said. "It's especially handy for keeping leftovers in your sight line for meal planning." Now, you can prevent your leftovers and ingredients from rotting with these must-have fridge organizers.
Many lazy Susans feature a round design, but in a cramped fridge, this can prevent you from using every corner of the space inside. With other shapes and designs, these fridge organizers are sheer genius and tend to be affordable as well. Rectangular turntable storage options like the NOSTA Home Rotating Lazy Susan are great for fridges since their shape fits on shelves better. You might also consider checking thrift stores for an even more budget-friendly lazy Susan that'll instantly upgrade your fridge. Before committing to a storage piece, measure your fridge shelf to ensure your lazy Susan will fit well.