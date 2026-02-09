Say Goodbye To Stains On Cast Iron Pans With Two Unexpected Kitchen Ingredients

Cast iron pans are fantastic for your kitchen because they retain their heat incredibly well, making sure your food is cooked well and thoroughly. They are also fantastic for a wide variety of uses without food getting stuck to them. That being said, maintaining this cookware can be tricky because although they can last a long time, it is hard to keep track of everything you need to know about caring for cast iron pans. Over time, your pan can get rusty and develop stains that are tough to get out without ruining the pan itself. To best clean off the rust and stains, you can use a potato and salt to get all the gunk off and have it ready for the next delicious meal.

The reason a potato and salt make the perfect combo for cleaning is their combined properties of acidity and abrasion. Potatoes contain oxalic acid, which will naturally battle rust and deep stains because it is reacting to the iron oxide. This combination makes the rust come right off while being rinsed. Then, the salt's abrasiveness can remove the stains as well, making it a great way to clean without ruining your cast iron pans.