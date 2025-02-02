5 Ways You're Ruining Your Cast Iron Pans

Many people had a grandmother who treated her cast-iron skillet like a member of the family — a member of the family that was gently massaged with oil every night and was never allowed to take a bath. If you tried to be helpful and clean it for her ("Look Grandma, I finally got all those stains off of your pan! It's good as new!"), crying commenced and a funeral was held in its honor.

Why all the fuss about a pan? Cast iron is excellent at holding and distributing heat, and cooks food evenly without having to move it around the pan. The dense material can also withstand high temperatures without burning your food. You can place cast iron right on the grill, on the stove, or in the oven without dirtying multiple pans. It is naturally nonstick and easier to clean than other cookware.

Cleaning and caring for cast-iron pans is easier than you might think, but there are some surefire ways to ruin them — one of which is taking Grandma's advice and never washing it. Washing it gently with soap and water, drying it thoroughly, oiling it down, seasoning it a couple times a year, and avoiding acidic foods will make sure your cast-iron skillet lasts a long time. Long enough for you to yell at your grandkids about how to care for it.