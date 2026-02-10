Hilary Farr Swaps This Common Small Bathroom Feature For A Space-Saving Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to bathrooms, space is often a major complaint. You need ample room to move around, as well as have enough storage for your many bathroom necessities. Yet this room often has some of the smallest dimensions. While a bathroom expansion can fix that tricky problem, such a renovation can cost thousands of dollars. Luckily, if that's outside your budget, there are ways to make a small bathroom look bigger without digging so deep into your pockets. And it starts with being really intentional about each item in the space, including things that seem nonnegotiable, like your sink. Interior designer Hilary Farr has a tip just for this, and it's all about using your sink style to create more visual space.

Farr is a longstanding host and interior designer on HGTV shows like "Love It or List It" and "Tough Love with Hilary Farr." She's well known for her sharp, to-the-point style and ingenuity with renovations. On season 2, episode 8 of "Tough Love with Hilary Farr," she helps revamp a small bathroom. Her helpful tip to add space? She suggests a floating sink vanity instead of one that goes to the floor to help make a small bathroom look and feel bigger.