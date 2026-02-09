The Neat IKEA Hack That Creates A Trendy Side Table Out Of Unexpected Materials

Depending on how you decorate your living room, there are a few changes and improvements you might choose to make to this EKET hack without making the project substantially more difficult. In her build, @elinhjemli uses the brown walnut version of the EKET cabinet, but it also comes in comes in white stained oak and various solid colors to suit your decor.

The optional EKET metal feet and wood feet can probably still work with the cabinet situated like this. Unfortunately, the EKET connection hardware will not work with the cabinet in this orientation ... hence the need for adhesive. The joint between the two cabinets could be reinforced by gluing a few blocks across the seam on the inside, but it's probably not necessary to hold lightweight items.

Another problem with reinforcing that seam is that it could prevent a change that is necessary. Even though @elinhjemli did not insert the back in the bottom cube, it would probably be a good idea to install it for additional stability. The fiberboard-and-paper-foil back of the EKET units are slotted into grooves milled into the side, top, and bottom panels, much like the bottoms of many cabinet drawers. It's a strong and stable arrangement, but if you anticipate putting anything heavy on your EKET hack side table, it might be a good idea to reinforce the back (now the top) by gluing some blocks underneath for support. And even with that additional support, take care that no one ever tries to sit on your side table.