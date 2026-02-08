The Versatile IKEA Find That's Perfect For Storing And Displaying Vinyl Records

To get your IKEA vinyl record storage display up and running, you need to pick up a few things. IKEA is the first stop for some MOSSLANDA picture ledges. The number you'll need to buy depends on how many record albums you want to display and how large you'd like the accent to span. You'll also need a level, wall anchors, screws, a pencil, and an electric screwdriver. Once the supplies are gathered, it's time to put your artistic storage shelves on the wall.

Use the level to place the shelves evenly on the wall and mark where the screws should go with a pencil. Drill the holes and insert the anchors. Then, line up the shelf with the holes and screw in the hardware. Be sure to leave enough space between each level for the records.

If classic IKEA white isn't your ideal color, these picture ledges are available in black and walnut, too — though prices may differ. Better yet, you can get creative with your display. Use a paint product like Rust-Oleum's Ultra Cover Spray Paint in gloss apple red to make a statement. You can also trim the edge of the ledge with hot glue and jute cord, lace, or fringe. Spray paint older warped albums and repurpose them as art pieces placed between other records to break up the display. You'll have a gorgeous vintage-inspired accent wall that lets you show off the things that make you happy.