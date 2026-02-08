The Versatile IKEA Find That's Perfect For Storing And Displaying Vinyl Records
Finding ways to incorporate the things you truly love into your home decor is one of life's little luxuries, especially when it comes to vintage music collections. This gets tougher as we mature and want to lean into the sophisticated aesthetics we see in magazines and renovation programs. Fortunately, there's one way to tie in your record collection without treading into gauche territory – a curated accent wall. The easiest way to get this look is with IKEA's $9.99 MOSSLANDA picture ledges. They offer the perfect mix of storage and display possibilities. They're basically one of those things every music lover needs in their home, and they're super easy to customize.
The reason these shelves work so well for this project is their unique design. MOSSLANDAs have a groove running horizontally along the top of the shelf, providing a secure place to rest picture frames, postcards, or even narrow books for display. At the same time, it also makes a great spot to nestle the base of a vinyl record without fear of it slipping and shattering on the floor. If you've been worrying about how to dispose of old vinyl records or just have a large collection you'd love to show off, this is a great hack to try.
Installing your IKEA record shelves
To get your IKEA vinyl record storage display up and running, you need to pick up a few things. IKEA is the first stop for some MOSSLANDA picture ledges. The number you'll need to buy depends on how many record albums you want to display and how large you'd like the accent to span. You'll also need a level, wall anchors, screws, a pencil, and an electric screwdriver. Once the supplies are gathered, it's time to put your artistic storage shelves on the wall.
Use the level to place the shelves evenly on the wall and mark where the screws should go with a pencil. Drill the holes and insert the anchors. Then, line up the shelf with the holes and screw in the hardware. Be sure to leave enough space between each level for the records.
If classic IKEA white isn't your ideal color, these picture ledges are available in black and walnut, too — though prices may differ. Better yet, you can get creative with your display. Use a paint product like Rust-Oleum's Ultra Cover Spray Paint in gloss apple red to make a statement. You can also trim the edge of the ledge with hot glue and jute cord, lace, or fringe. Spray paint older warped albums and repurpose them as art pieces placed between other records to break up the display. You'll have a gorgeous vintage-inspired accent wall that lets you show off the things that make you happy.