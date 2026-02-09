How To Keep Centipedes Out Of Your House With One Natural Repellent They Can't Stand

Centipedes may look absolutely horrifying with their fifteen sets of legs, but they're primarily harmless. Still, having insects in your house can give you the creepy crawlies. If you're tired of finding these hundred-legged bugs in your space, there's a simple trick that'll help keep centipedes out of your home. Diatomaceous earth is a natural pest control option that kills bugs like centipedes and other household pests, including cockroaches, ants, millipedes, and silverfish.

Made from fossils of single-celled diatoms, diatomaceous earth is a powder and doesn't contain harmful chemicals like other pesticides. When centipedes and other insects come into contact with it, diatomaceous earth dehydrates and kills them. Insects are also known to stay away from diatomaceous earth, making it an effective natural product that repels centipedes.

Though centipedes don't cause any damage to the home and usually aren't harmful to people, seeing a lot of them in your house could indicate a bigger problem. Centipedes eat other arthropods and are sometimes considered helpful exterminators of household pests like spiders and cockroaches, but an abundance of centipedes could point to other pests invading your home. While some types of centipedes are known to bite when aggravated, most won't bite or have teeth that are too small to affect humans. By using diatomaceous earth in your home, you can kill the other insects inside your house and make your space less appealing to centipedes.