Replace Your Bulky Closet Doors With A Unique Alternative To Refresh Your Space

Your home should be a reflection of your style, tastes, and needs, but some parts of the house get more attention than others. If you've designed the master bedroom of your dreams, you may have run into this problem before. Your room is perfect for you, but what do you do about the closet? Creating a custom closet interior can help, but there's also an easy way to revamp the door. Instead of your typical bulky closet door, why not create a shoji-style door for a lighter appearance?

You've likely seen shoji screens before, although you may not know the name. Shoji are traditional Japanese sliding screens or doors made up of a wooden grid and translucent paper panels. The panels allow light through but obscure everything else, allowing a room to have both natural light and privacy. For a closet door, you don't need to worry about letting light in, so you can instead focus on achieving the aesthetic.

Traditional shoji paper is made from the fibers of specific shrubs and plants, but modern shoji paper is often synthetic. While you can use shoji paper if you want to create a more authentic shoji screen, you can also use any frosted stick-on window film for a shoji-inspired door. This project works best on doors with mirrors, as the mirror will reflect some light through the paper. Sliding doors will also make your shoji-inspired design look more traditional, although it isn't necessary. In addition to the paper, you'll need wood veneer strips and an appropriate adhesive.