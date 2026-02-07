DIYer Reveals How She Transforms Teacups Into A Breathtaking Kitchen Backsplash
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One creative TikToker has cracked the code, er, cup when it comes to kitchen backsplashes. As the thrifting boom shows no signs of slowing and more homeowners realize that decorating for resale is ruining interior design, a new way to upcycle discarded dishes has presented itself. It turns out that cheap china, the chippy kind you can snag for a few dollars, can be used to create stunning one-of-a-kind mosaic walls. A creative hack from @wanderingpeacockhouse transformed teacups and plates into a breathtaking kitchen backsplash. To complete it, the DIYer broke the china into small pieces, fixed each piece to the wall using mortar, and then applied a thick layer of grout to fill the crevices.
If you're a weekend warrior, this project will not be your cup of tea. It can take weeks, months, or even years to collect enough china to cover an entire backsplash, especially if you prefer a refined color palette, like the blue and white porcelain @wanderingpeacockhouse used. It also takes more time than you might think to prepare and artfully arrange each mosaic piece. You could pretend your kitchen is a rage room and toss china on the floor to create shards in various sizes. However, using a tool like the bestselling QEP Rust-Resistant Nippers from Home Depot is a safer option that also offers more control. Along with plenty of china, you'll need mortar and grout in the colors of your choice. While you can certainly use only delicate slivers of broken china, if you want a three-dimensional look with partially intact teacups or plates that look like they're coming right out of the wall, opt for heavier mortar.
Tips for creating a mosaic backsplash
Making a bold statement is one of the backsplash trends that will change everything in 2026, and this project more than fits the bill without blowing tight budgets. According to Angi, traditional backsplash materials can cost anywhere between $10 to $150 per square foot. By visiting thrift stores, flea markets, or estate sales, you'll spend a fraction of that on the necessary materials for this mosaic version. And remember, you don't have to stick to just two colors. If your kitchen leans mostly neutral, consider picking teacups in playful hues like yellow, pink, green, and orange. This is sure to add a fun pop of personality to your cooking zone. Of course, before you start smashing, it's a good idea to figure out if your old china dishes are valuable.
Even though you'll be working with irregular shapes that don't require detailed measurements like traditional tile, precision is still key. For starters, you'll need to nip out individual flowers, scenes, or other elements from each piece of china, making sure the edges aren't too jagged or raised so your backsplash is easier to clean. This can be challenging on curved bowls or cups, which are awkward to cut with straight nippers. You'll then have to apply mortar to the back of every single piece before carefully positioning them one at a time. And finally, once the mortar has dried completely, you'll have to grout your plate and teacup "tiles" into place. It may be more work than installing a standard kitchen backsplash, but the end result is worth it since, as one TikTok commenter put it, "No other kitchen will ever look like yours."