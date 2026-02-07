DIYer Reveals How She Transforms Teacups Into A Breathtaking Kitchen Backsplash

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One creative TikToker has cracked the code, er, cup when it comes to kitchen backsplashes. As the thrifting boom shows no signs of slowing and more homeowners realize that decorating for resale is ruining interior design, a new way to upcycle discarded dishes has presented itself. It turns out that cheap china, the chippy kind you can snag for a few dollars, can be used to create stunning one-of-a-kind mosaic walls. A creative hack from @wanderingpeacockhouse transformed teacups and plates into a breathtaking kitchen backsplash. To complete it, the DIYer broke the china into small pieces, fixed each piece to the wall using mortar, and then applied a thick layer of grout to fill the crevices.

If you're a weekend warrior, this project will not be your cup of tea. It can take weeks, months, or even years to collect enough china to cover an entire backsplash, especially if you prefer a refined color palette, like the blue and white porcelain @wanderingpeacockhouse used. It also takes more time than you might think to prepare and artfully arrange each mosaic piece. You could pretend your kitchen is a rage room and toss china on the floor to create shards in various sizes. However, using a tool like the bestselling QEP Rust-Resistant Nippers from Home Depot is a safer option that also offers more control. Along with plenty of china, you'll need mortar and grout in the colors of your choice. While you can certainly use only delicate slivers of broken china, if you want a three-dimensional look with partially intact teacups or plates that look like they're coming right out of the wall, opt for heavier mortar.