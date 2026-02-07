No Demo Reno's Jenn Todryk Reveals The Shower Upgrade That's Worth Every Penny

When you're in the middle of planning a shower remodel, it's helpful to take advice from the experts. They can help steer you away from costly mistakes — and towards some excellent ideas. Although not every shower upgrade is worth paying for, Jenn Todryk, star of HGTV's "No Demo Reno," has one suggestion that's definitely worth it. If you're concerned about slipping in the shower, Todryk suggests using smaller tiles with more grout lines for a less slippery surface.

When tasked with creating a bathroom floor that was both safe and lovely in Season 3, Episode 7 of "No Demo Reno," Todryk turned to this tiling technique. Not only did the smaller tiles create a striking pattern, but they also added traction to the floor to reduce the risk of slipping. The downside to this, however, is cost. "More grout lines typically means more money," Todryk explained. "Grout adds anywhere from 50 cents to a dollar more per square foot. But for Brenda and her grandkids' safety, it's obviously worth it." You can't put a price on safety, after all.

While safety is the most important benefit to using small tiles and more grout, it isn't the only one. Smaller tiles can also improve your shower's drainage. The floor of your shower should slope towards the drain at a gentle angle. Too steep makes the shower difficult to use, and too flat could result in water not draining properly. It's easier to achieve a more gradual slope with smaller tiles, making them a good choice for showers.