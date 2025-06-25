The Outdated Shower Tile Trend That It's Time To Ditch

The last thing anyone wants is an area of their home that appears to be outdated (especially since it can even affect your home's resale value). Bathrooms in particular can often fall prey to rapidly changing trends as they're smaller and often less expensive to revamp, which leads people to play around more with different designs that are often bold and unique. While this can create a standout bathroom style, it also means the space is more susceptible to falling out of favor. In fact, there is one major trend that, while previously popular, now screams "1990s, baby!" Can you guess it? Not only was it a common bathroom feature but it was also a dated backsplash choice that ruined your kitchen's design aesthetic, too. Drum roll, please! The answer from interior designers is mosaic tiles.

Mosaics were all the rage in the late 1990s and early 2000s. If you walk into a home nowadays and see this design, you can bet the home was either designed or renovated during that time period. The mosaic trend was originally popular as a way to bring color and variation to a space, but it's quickly crossed over into outdated territory and now leaves people feeling nostalgic, and not in a good way. Mosaics' small shapes and color variation now make a space feel way too busy and overwhelming. Since the shower is a place people often utilize to wind down after a long day, this is the last area you want an overly busy design.