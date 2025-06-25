The Outdated Shower Tile Trend That It's Time To Ditch
The last thing anyone wants is an area of their home that appears to be outdated (especially since it can even affect your home's resale value). Bathrooms in particular can often fall prey to rapidly changing trends as they're smaller and often less expensive to revamp, which leads people to play around more with different designs that are often bold and unique. While this can create a standout bathroom style, it also means the space is more susceptible to falling out of favor. In fact, there is one major trend that, while previously popular, now screams "1990s, baby!" Can you guess it? Not only was it a common bathroom feature but it was also a dated backsplash choice that ruined your kitchen's design aesthetic, too. Drum roll, please! The answer from interior designers is mosaic tiles.
Mosaics were all the rage in the late 1990s and early 2000s. If you walk into a home nowadays and see this design, you can bet the home was either designed or renovated during that time period. The mosaic trend was originally popular as a way to bring color and variation to a space, but it's quickly crossed over into outdated territory and now leaves people feeling nostalgic, and not in a good way. Mosaics' small shapes and color variation now make a space feel way too busy and overwhelming. Since the shower is a place people often utilize to wind down after a long day, this is the last area you want an overly busy design.
Choose large, patterned tiles for an interesting, trendy shower
If the trend used to be maximalist, now it's minimalist, but (importantly) in a way that doesn't come off too sterile. This means organic materials, dark colors (contrasted with lights), and intentional accents. For master shower ideas that are truly masterful, consider replacing those busy mosaic tiles with larger options like large scale subway tiles. Their large size not only avoids a busy feel but also helps in bathroom maintenance as there are less grout lines to clean (a common complaint of mosaics). If you want neutral tiles, choose colors like whites or creams and add interest and drama to the space in other ways (like with wallpaper, warm metallic accents, organic flooring like terracotta, etc.).
If you want a darker shower tile, capitalize on the current hot trends and use the highly popular zellige tile in a dark, earthy tone. A deep navy blue or forest green will pair well with a comforting, nature inspired space. Plus, zellige tiles' natural variation in color and texture creates the unique characteristics desired from mosaic tiles but without the overwhelming feel. Patterned tiles are another option for both drama and color. Geometric shapes fit well with a modern style bathroom, but your options are endless. A little bit of Googling, Pinteresting (or whatever other online medium you prefer) will offer you plenty of inspiration for updated shower tile ideas that will have you looking forward to bath time.