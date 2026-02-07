This Clever Indoor Plant Stand Hack Uses A Laundry Staple
There are all kinds of clever ways to make houseplant stands on a budget. Many of the best ones involve upcycling thrift store finds or repurposing spare items from around your home. Basements, attics, and other storage spaces are good places to look for objects to re-envision as plant stands. For example, Martha Stewart has made indoor plant stands from spare tomato cages in her garden sheds. Don't overlook your laundry room, either. A damaged or barely used hamper could become a beautiful place to display orchids, succulents, or other greenery while offering a bit of hidden storage space. You may just need to turn it upside down.
A flipped-over hamper can elevate potted plants in ways that are both attractive and functional. Try using one to bring sunlight-craving species closer to bright windows and make the most of a room's vertical space. Positioning houseplants at different heights creates visual interest that helps a space feel more inviting. Placing them on stands also reduces the likelihood that you'll trip over them or step on vines spilling over the sides of pots.
Many styles of laundry hampers can be repurposed as plant stands. The main requirements are that they're stable when inverted and offer a sturdy, flat surface for a plant pot to sit. Hampers made of natural materials — rattan, for instance — tend to complement the organic look of houseplants, but they're not your only option. A range of shapes will work, too, whether half-moon, square, or a rounded triangle. When it comes to height, tall hampers tend to work best because they use more vertical space. Plus, plants that stand tall are more likely to stand out.
Customizing your hamper houseplant stand
After you've found a laundry hamper you can repurpose as a plant stand, start the transformation process with functional upgrades. If the hamper is a bit wobbly when turned upside down, consider padding its rim or adding feet to make it more stable. Once you've solved any functionality problems, it's time to customize your plant stand's appearance. Is the bottom of the hamper scratched, stained, or an uninspiring color? Not to worry: You can change this before it starts its new job as a tabletop for pretty plants. A layer of fabric can change its color in an instant. For additional aesthetic appeal, consider using fabric with a bold print or a texture that's different from the rest of the hamper. Or, spray-paint the hamper to help it complement your existing decor scheme.
When upcycling a hamper made of woven rattan or a similar material, you may want to refresh the wicker if it has dried out. You might also find that the base of a wicker hamper is a bit too bumpy to keep a plant upright. In this situation, try hot-gluing a tray or mirror to the area in question. For a different look, use a large, shallow bowl to create a smooth, flat surface for a plant pot. You could even attach a gorgeous antique plate you've thrifted or a spare pie tin you've decorated with waterproof paint. Both offer an added bonus: They'll catch water when put under houseplants.