This Clever Indoor Plant Stand Hack Uses A Laundry Staple

There are all kinds of clever ways to make houseplant stands on a budget. Many of the best ones involve upcycling thrift store finds or repurposing spare items from around your home. Basements, attics, and other storage spaces are good places to look for objects to re-envision as plant stands. For example, Martha Stewart has made indoor plant stands from spare tomato cages in her garden sheds. Don't overlook your laundry room, either. A damaged or barely used hamper could become a beautiful place to display orchids, succulents, or other greenery while offering a bit of hidden storage space. You may just need to turn it upside down.

A flipped-over hamper can elevate potted plants in ways that are both attractive and functional. Try using one to bring sunlight-craving species closer to bright windows and make the most of a room's vertical space. Positioning houseplants at different heights creates visual interest that helps a space feel more inviting. Placing them on stands also reduces the likelihood that you'll trip over them or step on vines spilling over the sides of pots.

Many styles of laundry hampers can be repurposed as plant stands. The main requirements are that they're stable when inverted and offer a sturdy, flat surface for a plant pot to sit. Hampers made of natural materials — rattan, for instance — tend to complement the organic look of houseplants, but they're not your only option. A range of shapes will work, too, whether half-moon, square, or a rounded triangle. When it comes to height, tall hampers tend to work best because they use more vertical space. Plus, plants that stand tall are more likely to stand out.