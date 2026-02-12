'No Demo Reno' Star Jenn Todryk's Trick Makes Popcorn Ceiling Removal A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You have to really dislike your ceiling to do what homeowners do just to remove popcorn ceiling texture. They'll occasionally replace the drywall completely, cover it with a new layer, or sometimes sand it off with specialized equipment that helps with the resulting mess. Jenn Todryk, star of HGTV's "No Reno Demo," has a method that often works and makes the process easy ... though not quick or mess-free, by any means.

"Unfortunately, popcorn ceilings are one of those things that just age your home the minute you walk into it. It is the sad truth," Todryk told Dallas' D Magazine in 2023. In the final episode of her show's second season, Todryk helped remove the popcorn texture from her client's ceilings. "[When] removing popcorn ceilings, you need a paint rig — essentially a paint sprayer — but we've put water in it. You're spraying up on the ceiling, you're letting it moisten so it detaches itself from the drywall, and then you simply scrape it off," she explained (via Discovery+).

A popular technique in the 1970s and '80s, "popcorn ceilings" describes a couple of the most common types of ceiling texture, added to hide imperfections like unevenness, seams, and nail pops, and to reduce noise by absorbing some frequencies and diffusing others. But today, popcorn ceilings are considered outdated. They also make rooms darker and difficult to clean, repair, or paint. These textures were either hand-applied with trowels, brushes, and other tools, or they were sprayed on in combination with materials to add dimension like polystyrene and vermiculite ... and sometimes asbestos.