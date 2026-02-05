Hobby Lobby's $12 Cabbageware Find Is Flying Off Shelves — See Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cabbageware is the old-school tableware trend that's suddenly taking over kitchens again, as the vegetable-inspired plates and bowls are gaining popularity with home design journals. Over the last week, videos on social media have been showcasing excitement over Hobby Lobby's version of the trend. The craft retailer's pink and green cabbageware includes dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls, though some of these options (like the dinner plates) are only available in stores. On Hobby Lobby's website, only the green Cabbage Plate for $12 and the green Cabbage Bowl for $10 are featured — and they're currently sold out.

Hobby Lobby's ceramic cabbageware is dishwasher and microwave safe, making it convenient for regular use rather than just decorative purposes like hanging plates on a wall. Plus, the plates and bowls look rather similar to the Bordallo Pinheiro earthenware, which is often found at higher-end homeware stores like Williams Sonoma. While the classic Portuguese dinnerware is much more expensive, with cabbage dinner plates costing $45 each and chargers being $75 each, Hobby Lobby's knock-offs provide a more budget-friendly option for those who are interested in the vintage cabbage trend. Because of the low price and similar aesthetic to popular vintage dinnerware, Hobby Lobby's cabbageware has become coveted by many.