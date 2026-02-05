Hobby Lobby's $12 Cabbageware Find Is Flying Off Shelves — See Why
Cabbageware is the old-school tableware trend that's suddenly taking over kitchens again, as the vegetable-inspired plates and bowls are gaining popularity with home design journals. Over the last week, videos on social media have been showcasing excitement over Hobby Lobby's version of the trend. The craft retailer's pink and green cabbageware includes dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls, though some of these options (like the dinner plates) are only available in stores. On Hobby Lobby's website, only the green Cabbage Plate for $12 and the green Cabbage Bowl for $10 are featured — and they're currently sold out.
Hobby Lobby's ceramic cabbageware is dishwasher and microwave safe, making it convenient for regular use rather than just decorative purposes like hanging plates on a wall. Plus, the plates and bowls look rather similar to the Bordallo Pinheiro earthenware, which is often found at higher-end homeware stores like Williams Sonoma. While the classic Portuguese dinnerware is much more expensive, with cabbage dinner plates costing $45 each and chargers being $75 each, Hobby Lobby's knock-offs provide a more budget-friendly option for those who are interested in the vintage cabbage trend. Because of the low price and similar aesthetic to popular vintage dinnerware, Hobby Lobby's cabbageware has become coveted by many.
Why Hobby Lobby's cabbageware is selling out fast
Though the cabbage plates and bowls available online have already sold completely, customers are still finding the unique dinnerware in stores. Though some posters on social media praise how closely these cabbage plates resemble the traditional Bordallo Pinheiro versions, others note that there are some differences. For example, Hobby Lobby's green cabbage plates are a different hue than the originals, with a slightly lighter and cooler tone. The pink versions from the craft retailer are more pastel, while the vintage style has a much deeper color. Though they're not exactly the same, the craft store's version could be an easy and cost-effective way to make your tablescape look more expensive.
If you're itching to get into the cabbageware trend but can't find them at your local Hobby Lobby, there are other options besides the pricey, classic version. At Dillard's, the Southern Living cabbage dinner plates are $36 for two plates, and on Amazon, you can find a set of four Le Jardin cabbage dinner plates for $59. Since cabbageware is a reemerging trend that has been popular in the past, checking thrift stores for these vintage vegetable bowls and plates is another great option if you want to get your hands on them.