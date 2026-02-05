The Property Brothers Reveal The Color Of Floors That Make Kitchens Look Bigger

Having a tiny kitchen can make cooking harder than it needs to be. While the only way to actually make it bigger is to remodel your kitchen, there's fortunately an easy way to make it feel bigger. According to the Property Brothers, light-colored floors are the way to go. In Season 1, Episode 10 of "Property Brothers: Forever Home," stars Drew and Jonathan Scott revamp a cramped kitchen by adding gorgeous pale gray floors that really open the room up.

In the episode, Jonathan explains to homeowners Augustino and Jennifer that "The light tone helps bounce the light around," creating a more spacious appearance. By contrast, darker floors absorb light, making an area seem smaller and more closed-in. This is great if you want your bedroom to feel secure or your living room to feel cozy, but it's not ideal for smaller spaces. In an already-tiny kitchen, a darker floor can make the space feel claustrophobic.

While any light color will make your kitchen feel more spacious, gray has a few extra benefits. It's neutral, so it matches other color schemes well, and you don't need to worry about swapping it out every time you redecorate the room. A cool-toned shade of gray is ideal for making the space seem bigger, as warm-toned colors can also visually shrink a space.