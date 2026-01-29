Fresh Snow Removal Hack: No Shovel? Try This Common Household Item
For those of us that live in areas that get the full four seasons, we know how beautiful and refreshing it can be, but we're also well aware of the extra maintenance it takes to prepare the house for freezing temperatures. And just because you live in an area that regularly experiences cold weather, that doesn't mean you'll always be ready. Things happen — tools break or get misplaced, we find ourselves running out of time, or sometimes an unexpected storm blows in out of nowhere. If you ever find yourself needing to clear snow only to realize you're out a shovel, don't worry — there are a variety of tips and tricks for removing snow without one. In fact, another household item can save the day in a pinch — your broom.
A household broom will certainly work well for clearing snow if you find yourself without a shovel and an immediate need to clear the area, but there are a few caveats. The type of snow (light and fresh versus packed and dense) as well as your type of broom will affect how well this backup works. When you have the right equipment and the proper timing, a broom can even eliminate some of the physical strain that comes with using a shovel and make the job go by quicker. A broom is also helpful for gentle snow removal in more places. While you're out clearing your paths, use it to sweep off snowy handrails, weighed-down tree limbs, or your powder-covered car.
Grab a broom to easily clear that fresh snowfall
As soon as you get wind of snow on the way, it's a good idea to take a quick stock to ensure you've got the things you need to safely get about. Clearing snow is likely going to be one of your top priorities, especially if you have responsibilities that require leaving the house. If you don't have a shovel, grab your broom instead. It can work just as effectively when used on fresh, light snowfall, so act quickly.
Any broom can help, but a push broom, corn broom, or other stiff-bristled broom is going to be your best option here, as they will cut through and move the snow more easily. This hack is perfect for snowfall in areas like your front steps and landings. A push broom will often work even better than a shovel to sweep away the powdery stuff on large porches, walking paths, and driveways. After sweeping, store the broom upright near the door, so you can quickly grab it the next time you walk outside to see a fresh layer of fallen snow.
Again, the key here is to sweep right away. Once the snowfall is more than a few inches deep or if people have started walking over it, it'll become too packed and dense, and a broom won't be as efficient. If you end up with too much compacted snow and freezing layers, consider using some homemade ice melt like rubbing alcohol, water, and dish soap in conjunction with your sweeping to get your paths clear of that dangerous and inhibitory accumulation!