Fresh Snow Removal Hack: No Shovel? Try This Common Household Item

For those of us that live in areas that get the full four seasons, we know how beautiful and refreshing it can be, but we're also well aware of the extra maintenance it takes to prepare the house for freezing temperatures. And just because you live in an area that regularly experiences cold weather, that doesn't mean you'll always be ready. Things happen — tools break or get misplaced, we find ourselves running out of time, or sometimes an unexpected storm blows in out of nowhere. If you ever find yourself needing to clear snow only to realize you're out a shovel, don't worry — there are a variety of tips and tricks for removing snow without one. In fact, another household item can save the day in a pinch — your broom.

A household broom will certainly work well for clearing snow if you find yourself without a shovel and an immediate need to clear the area, but there are a few caveats. The type of snow (light and fresh versus packed and dense) as well as your type of broom will affect how well this backup works. When you have the right equipment and the proper timing, a broom can even eliminate some of the physical strain that comes with using a shovel and make the job go by quicker. A broom is also helpful for gentle snow removal in more places. While you're out clearing your paths, use it to sweep off snowy handrails, weighed-down tree limbs, or your powder-covered car.