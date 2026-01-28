This Everyday Household Item Can Help Save Your Pipes From Freezing In A Pinch

With winter in full swing, it's crucial to protect your plumbing when temperatures start to get extremely bitter. When your pipes get too cold, they're more likely to freeze and expand, leading to cracks and bursts that can cause copious amounts of damage to your home. If you've just learned of a freeze warning, blankets will help to insulate your plumbing in a pinch and prevent frozen pipes. While other insulation methods, like foam pipe covers, are better options, you may not have these on hand when temperatures are already dropping. Rather than leaving your pipes entirely exposed to the elements, blankets will retain some warmth to keep your pipes safe when you're unprepared.

When figuring out which pipes need protection, think of which areas of your home are the coldest. Pipes in places like unheated attics, basements, or crawlspaces are exposed to chilly temperatures and would benefit from a layer of protection. You might only be thinking about protecting the pipes in your home, but you need to cover your outdoor faucets in the winter as well. Plumbing fixtures on the exterior of the home, like spigots, experience the coldest outdoor temperatures and can quickly freeze. If you don't have an insulated faucet cover on hand, reach for a cozy blanket.