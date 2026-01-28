This Everyday Household Item Can Help Save Your Pipes From Freezing In A Pinch
With winter in full swing, it's crucial to protect your plumbing when temperatures start to get extremely bitter. When your pipes get too cold, they're more likely to freeze and expand, leading to cracks and bursts that can cause copious amounts of damage to your home. If you've just learned of a freeze warning, blankets will help to insulate your plumbing in a pinch and prevent frozen pipes. While other insulation methods, like foam pipe covers, are better options, you may not have these on hand when temperatures are already dropping. Rather than leaving your pipes entirely exposed to the elements, blankets will retain some warmth to keep your pipes safe when you're unprepared.
When figuring out which pipes need protection, think of which areas of your home are the coldest. Pipes in places like unheated attics, basements, or crawlspaces are exposed to chilly temperatures and would benefit from a layer of protection. You might only be thinking about protecting the pipes in your home, but you need to cover your outdoor faucets in the winter as well. Plumbing fixtures on the exterior of the home, like spigots, experience the coldest outdoor temperatures and can quickly freeze. If you don't have an insulated faucet cover on hand, reach for a cozy blanket.
Preventing frozen pipes in a pinch with blankets
Any blanket should work for this quick fix, but you might want to choose those that you don't care about, in case they get dirty while they're wrapped around your pipes and outdoor spigots. Wrap a blanket around a vulnerable pipe, making sure to cover every bit that's exposed. Secure the fabric in place with duct tape to ensure it will stay on and insulate your water pipes to prevent freezing for as long as you need. If you're covering an outdoor pipe or fixture, tape a plastic bag over the blanket as well to keep out some of the moisture from snow and rain.
Use multiple blankets to ensure that pipes in different areas are all covered. Thick, fluffy towels would also work well for this hack, though blankets are larger and may provide better coverage. While these simple methods are great when you're out of options, it's best to be prepared for winter weather with more appropriate supplies. Investing in heated pipe cables, insulated faucet covers, and foam pipe insulation will ensure your plumbing is better protected against frigid weather.