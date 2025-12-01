Do You Need To Cover Your Outdoor Faucets This Winter? Here's The Truth

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the days get shorter and temperatures start to plunge, there are lots of things to do to prepare your house for freezing weather. Covering your outdoor faucets is usually on the winter prep to-do list for anyone who lives in regions with freezing temperatures, but is it really necessary? In newer homes, you may have a frost-proof outdoor faucet, which is designed to prevent any water buildup in the pipe that heads outside. If you know for certain that you have this design, you won't need to do anything special when winter hits. For most homeowners, though, you'll have a more standard outdoor faucet with a pipe that can freeze and burst when the temps plummet. And this means expensive, messy damage to your home unless you prevent it by properly covering that outdoor spigot.

Home damage from frozen and burst pipes in winter is one of the most common insurance claims, according to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. Water expands when it freezes, which is why your very exposed outdoor faucet is especially vulnerable to cracking anytime temps drop to 32 degrees or lower for more than a few hours.

While you may have read that you can just let your spigot drip slowly during cold stretches, this is not only wasteful of water, it isn't very effective. A dripping outdoor faucet may keep water from freezing in the pipe over a couple of days of cold weather, but for any seriously chilly stretches, that water may turn into ice anyway. Not to mention the drips will create an icy patch below your faucet, which is a slipping hazard. Covering your spigot is the better move, and it's a quick and inexpensive way to protect your home.