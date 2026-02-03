Erin Napier's Unique Kitchen Backsplash Idea (That Isn't Cliché Tile)

It probably wouldn't occur to most suburbanites or city folk (or to most designers) but someone like HGTV's Erin Napier knows when to let a kitchen wall be a backsplash. Replacing the standard cookie-cutter tile backsplash with a classic beadboard alternative doesn't come up a lot, yet when it does, it usually involves a kitchen that needs a little texture and a way to keep some of its historical character. The approach is one of the more surprising things you can do in a modern renovation, and it looks absolutely natural.

The beadboard backsplash appeared twice in Season 6 of Napier's show, "Home Town." In Episode 7, Napier was completely overhauling a home's kitchen and wanted to preserve some sense of history against the onslaught of "new construction" vibes. So her team painted the existing beadboard sage-gray and the new cabinets blue-gray, and the resulting look was spectacular ... and inexpensive. "For [client] Luke and this house and the investment he's gonna have in it, this isn't his forever house," Napier explained. "He's a young guy, and he's gonna be moving on. I think not spending money on a backsplash and doing this instead was the right thing."

In the premiere of the same season, the "Home Town" team also left the kitchen beadboard intact. "I really like it. I think the texture is great," Napier said midway through the reno. And in Episode 1 of the next season, Napier ditched the tile backsplash trend for her own staycation getaway house and instead installed V-groove board, a close cousin of beadboard that she also used for at least one other home.