The Costco Household Product You Should Steer Clear Of, According To Customers

For its members, Costco is a great place to find good deals on all kinds of household items. Though the Kirkland Signature store brand is often praised, it turns out its batteries might not be worth the low price tag. In reviews on Costco's website and across forums like Reddit, customers are complaining that Kirkland batteries aren't what they used to be. The main complaint is that these alkaline batteries start leaking for no reason, leaving the devices they were powering damaged or ruined. Other shoppers warn that Kirkland's batteries aren't lasting as long as they should. With people returning entire packs of leaking batteries, they're one of the often-returned Costco item you'll want to think twice about buying.

A 48-pack of Kirkland's AAA batteries are just $17, while a 40-pack of similar Duracell batteries are $21 at Costco. Though the retailer's store brand batteries have a great price, it could end up costing you later. On Costco's website, one reviewer wrote, "I am usually a fan of Kirkland brand items but these batteries are terrible. This is both the AA and AAA — it doesn't matter. They constantly leak and have ruined so many of my electronics. I will never [buy] this brand again. Stay away from them." To ensure your flashlights, TV remotes, kid's toys, and other valuable devices won't be damaged by battery acid and corrosion, you might want to avoid putting your trust in Costco's Kirkland Signature batteries.