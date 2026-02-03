The Costco Household Product You Should Steer Clear Of, According To Customers
For its members, Costco is a great place to find good deals on all kinds of household items. Though the Kirkland Signature store brand is often praised, it turns out its batteries might not be worth the low price tag. In reviews on Costco's website and across forums like Reddit, customers are complaining that Kirkland batteries aren't what they used to be. The main complaint is that these alkaline batteries start leaking for no reason, leaving the devices they were powering damaged or ruined. Other shoppers warn that Kirkland's batteries aren't lasting as long as they should. With people returning entire packs of leaking batteries, they're one of the often-returned Costco item you'll want to think twice about buying.
A 48-pack of Kirkland's AAA batteries are just $17, while a 40-pack of similar Duracell batteries are $21 at Costco. Though the retailer's store brand batteries have a great price, it could end up costing you later. On Costco's website, one reviewer wrote, "I am usually a fan of Kirkland brand items but these batteries are terrible. This is both the AA and AAA — it doesn't matter. They constantly leak and have ruined so many of my electronics. I will never [buy] this brand again. Stay away from them." To ensure your flashlights, TV remotes, kid's toys, and other valuable devices won't be damaged by battery acid and corrosion, you might want to avoid putting your trust in Costco's Kirkland Signature batteries.
Why you should steer clear of Costco's Kirkland Signature batteries
It's not uncommon for batteries to leak every once in a while, especially if they've been sitting in a device that's not being used. However, Costco customers have been seeing issues with unused and unexpired batteries as well. One reviewer wrote on Costco's website, "I purchase a number of Kirkland products and think of myself as brand loyal ... I found that I was going through a lot of batteries, and thought it was my devices. Accidentally found that the replacement battery was dead. When checking the package, I found that over half of them were dead and leaking. The date on the batteries showed over 5 years remaining. Will never purchase again."
Some customers state the batteries were good in previous years, but now they aren't powering electronics properly, arrive dead, or leak. The battery acid in alkaline batteries like AA and AAA is potassium hydroxide, which is corrosive and caustic. Though it's safe when contained inside the battery, what happens when batteries leak can be dangerous. The metals inside your electronics will be corroded by battery acid, and it can burn your skin as well. While Kirkland batteries are manufactured by Duracell, a trusted brand, they clearly aren't the same quality. If you don't want to spend time removing battery acid from a flashlight or replacing damaged electronics, opting for an alkaline battery brand other than Kirkland is probably a good choice.