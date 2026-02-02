Neither Wood Shelves Or Pegboards: How Joanna Gaines Adds Wall Storage & Style To A Room

Start by deciding where your shelves will be. Measure your suitcases so you know how much room they'll take up, and mark the outline on your wall so you don't have to scramble to remember where you wanted it later. Hold the suitcase up to the wall so you can see how long it will be. Gaines mounted her suitcases directly to the wall without any apparent modifications, but if your suitcase sticks too far out for your liking, you can cut it before mounting.

If you'll be cutting your suitcase, remove the lining to make the process easier. You can just toss the lining, but if it's in good shape you can also repurpose similarly to the ways you can reuse pillow cases. Mark where you want to cut with painters tape, then use a saw to cut the back end of the suitcase. Try to make the cut as even as possible, since this is the edge that will be against the wall.

If you didn't need to cut the suitcase, you can screw the back of the suitcase directly into the wall or use a mounting bracket. For cut suitcases, you'll need some wood. You can use one piece that's roughly the same length as the suitcase or multiple smaller pieces. Secure the wood to the wall where you want the shelf to sit, then fit the cut end on the case over the wood and attach the case to the wood.