Neither Wood Shelves Or Pegboards: How Joanna Gaines Adds Wall Storage & Style To A Room
Shelves are the perfect way to display your photos, knick knacks, and keepsakes, but the shelves themselves aren't always the most interesting to look at. You can make plain wooden shelves a little more stylish with a fresh coat of paint, but Joanna Gaines shared a more interesting idea on the Fixer Upper YouTube channel. She took old suitcases and turned them into wall mounted shelves that can add both storage space and pizazz to your home. Repurposing vintage suitcases doesn't just breathe new life into your old luggage — it's also a great way to split the difference between fun and function.
Whether you're looking for home office style ideas that express your personality without making you look unprofessional or want your living room to reflect how well-traveled you are, vintage suitcase shelves are a great idea. Gaines opted for a classic medium brown case that adds charm without becoming distracting, but if you want something more whimsical you can find vintage-style suitcases in a wide range of colors. Check out these tips for mixing antique and modern furniture if you find yourself unsure if your vintage suitcases are a good fit for your home. Truly vintage suitcases can be quite expensive, but there are modern replicas you can use. You may also get lucky when looking through secondhand shops! While you can use suitcases of any color, not all materials will work for this — at least, not easily. Since the suitcases will be mounted, avoid materials that are difficult to drill and cut through such as hard plastic and metal.
Creating your suitcase shelves
Start by deciding where your shelves will be. Measure your suitcases so you know how much room they'll take up, and mark the outline on your wall so you don't have to scramble to remember where you wanted it later. Hold the suitcase up to the wall so you can see how long it will be. Gaines mounted her suitcases directly to the wall without any apparent modifications, but if your suitcase sticks too far out for your liking, you can cut it before mounting.
If you'll be cutting your suitcase, remove the lining to make the process easier. You can just toss the lining, but if it's in good shape you can also repurpose similarly to the ways you can reuse pillow cases. Mark where you want to cut with painters tape, then use a saw to cut the back end of the suitcase. Try to make the cut as even as possible, since this is the edge that will be against the wall.
If you didn't need to cut the suitcase, you can screw the back of the suitcase directly into the wall or use a mounting bracket. For cut suitcases, you'll need some wood. You can use one piece that's roughly the same length as the suitcase or multiple smaller pieces. Secure the wood to the wall where you want the shelf to sit, then fit the cut end on the case over the wood and attach the case to the wood.