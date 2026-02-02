Repurpose A Basic Plastic Container Into Cute Decor For Your Kitchen Windows
Single-use plastics are staples in American households, from food containers to soap bottles to generic plastic packaging. Instead of tossing old plastic containers away with the millions of tons already in landfills, repurpose recyclables into something more meaningful. Transparent plastic is a versatile material, and with a few embellishments, can become an adorable suncatcher for kitchen windows, as demonstrated by woodlandwhimsystudio on TikTok.
Transforming plastic containers into trendy suncatchers is a great way to showcase your personality and embrace eco-friendly practices. You can decorate them in a rustic, boho style or use elegant accessories for a more glamorous look. Neither option requires any special skill sets or tools. All you need is to save empty plastic containers that are thin enough to cut with a boxcutter or pair of scissors. The finished creation is right on par with today's interior design trends, which focus on bright colors, layers, and diverse textures. Pair the finished DIY with a gorgeous kitchen window treatment to create a beautiful and functional cooking space.
What you need to repurpose a basic plastic container into kitchen window decor
Start by taking the lids off (there are genius ways to use plastic container lids instead of tossing them too). Ensure you have a clean canvas to work with by sanitizing and cleaning the plastic. Cut the plastic to your desired shape. Don't worry about having jagged edges, as you can hide them with a border or other embellishments later. We don't recommend using a heat gun or blow dryer to meld or shape the edges, as heat causes plastic to emit harmful chemicals.
Next, make the border and hanger of your suncatcher. Use E6000 Craft Adhesive or another super glue to attach your chosen border. Use twine for a more natural look, or decorate with dyed braided rope for a more colorful aesthetic. Ensure your choice also fits the kitchen's design theme.
The final step is the decoration process. Adorn the suncatcher with any lightweight embellishments. Use superglue for 3D items like beads, pearls, crystals, and mini seashells. If you're using stickers, pressed flowers, or other flat decorations, use a coat of clear Mod Podge Gloss Sealer to protect and stick the items to the plastic. If intending to paint the suncatcher, don't use ordinary paints. The Gallery Glass brand makes paints for suncatchers that go on opaque but dry to a more translucent color so sunlight can filter through.