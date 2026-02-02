Repurpose A Basic Plastic Container Into Cute Decor For Your Kitchen Windows

Start by taking the lids off (there are genius ways to use plastic container lids instead of tossing them too). Ensure you have a clean canvas to work with by sanitizing and cleaning the plastic. Cut the plastic to your desired shape. Don't worry about having jagged edges, as you can hide them with a border or other embellishments later. We don't recommend using a heat gun or blow dryer to meld or shape the edges, as heat causes plastic to emit harmful chemicals.

Next, make the border and hanger of your suncatcher. Use E6000 Craft Adhesive or another super glue to attach your chosen border. Use twine for a more natural look, or decorate with dyed braided rope for a more colorful aesthetic. Ensure your choice also fits the kitchen's design theme.

The final step is the decoration process. Adorn the suncatcher with any lightweight embellishments. Use superglue for 3D items like beads, pearls, crystals, and mini seashells. If you're using stickers, pressed flowers, or other flat decorations, use a coat of clear Mod Podge Gloss Sealer to protect and stick the items to the plastic. If intending to paint the suncatcher, don't use ordinary paints. The Gallery Glass brand makes paints for suncatchers that go on opaque but dry to a more translucent color so sunlight can filter through.