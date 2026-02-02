The Vintage-Inspired Costco Find That Adds Instant Warmth To Any Room

The flat-woven Ophelia rug is a highly reviewed Costco home item with a 4.4 rating out of 5 stars over nearly 800 reviews. One reviewer states they've purchased a number of Ruggable rugs and that they hold up well in a home with pets and children. Reviewers also mention liking the appearance and that it's low-profile and easy to maneuver. A few mentioned that the color variations seem different than they appear online. Some returned it because it seemed faded, while others said the colors appeared darker than expected, so your mileage may vary.

A few reviewers say it's hard to set the larger rug atop the pad accurately since the rug sticks to the pad, almost like using hook and loop tape, and yet vacuuming it from the middle area outward helps the rug lie flat. Some reviewers say the rug doesn't stay in place well on hardwood floors, even with the pad underneath. Perhaps it's due to the thickness of the rug (or lack thereof); the rug itself (or rug cover as it's called on the product page) is 1/16-inch thick, while the pad is ⅛-inch thick. Some reviewers said they returned the rug because it is thin and not like a traditional woven rug. The thinness may make it easy to wash the rug at home, however, compared to the average woven rug. Washable rugs that you can clean with ease are especially nice in a home with pets or young children. "It's a great idea to make the cover removable from the base so that it's lightweight and flexible for fitting into the washing machine," says one reviewer. "This is the first 5-foot-by-7-foot rug that I've been able to wash in my machine."