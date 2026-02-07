No More Basic Shower Tile: Erin Napier's Unique Idea Beautifies Any Bathroom

Shower tiles tend to be, well, a little on the bland side. Sure, there are options such as large or small tiles, light or dark colors, or somewhere in between. For the most part, though, the tile within a shower stall tends to be square or rectangular. When choosing the best tile for shower walls, why stick with something basic when you could have a little more fun with it? In Season 5, Episode 9 of HGTV's "Home Town," Erin Napier shows off a shower makeover using fish scale or mermaid tail tile as an accent. These curved, scalloped tiles fit together in a way that's similar to the appearance of scales on a fish. It's a playful look that works incredibly well in a bathroom, since water and bathrooms go together like water and fish. Napier said she wanted to create a look for the house that would feel like a Key West Victorian. "Floridian little elements like fish scale... I think that kind of does it, you know?" Napier says during the show.

A fish scale design could come in handy for even a mini makeover in a bathroom, like with an outdated shower tile trend that needs to go. Use these scalloped tiles to replace small mosaic tiles along one area of a shower wall or even as a back splash for the bathroom sink.