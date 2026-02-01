Prolong The Life Of Your Water Heater With Two Must-Know Tips

To many of us, water heaters are something of a black box. Water and electricity or gas go in, hot water comes out, and we don't think much more about it unless a sibling or spouse insists on using all the hot water before you shower. But there's actually some unusual stuff going on in your water heater, and if you don't keep an eye on it, you could eventually be dealing with an expensive replacement ... or worse.

Prolonging the life of your water heater means keeping it in a condition to heat water while not leaking all over your basement or utility room floor. But before we get into proper water heater maintenance, let's touch on one thing you can do to lighten its load every now and then and, thereby, prolong its life. Using your water heater's vacation mode will certainly make it less active while you're away, and it should save you money for that very reason. Typically, a water heater in vacation mode maintains a water temperature of about 50 degrees, enough to prevent frozen pipes and substantial bacterial growth. If your water heater doesn't have a vacation setting, you can manually set its temperature to 50-60 degrees before you leave.

It's also a good idea to turn off the water to your home before you are away for a substantial amount of time, even just a few days. This will prevent an unexpected leak — and they're all unexpected — from flooding your home. If you live in a cold area, it's also a good idea to drain any exterior water lines before you leave.