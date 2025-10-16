Flushing Vs. Draining Your Water Heater: Which Is Better For Performance And Longevity?

For most homeowners, a water heater is both critically important and a bit of a mystery. If all goes well, it remains sealed so that we don't know what's going on in there. Water presumably goes in one pipe and comes out another, though we can't see it happening. But there is regular maintenance you should do, like periodically draining or flushing your water heater to make it more effective and last longer. But there's a difference between the two, and you may be wondering which is best.

Hunker spoke exclusively with Michael Green, COO of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, about the ins and outs of draining and flushing water heaters, and he shed some much-needed light on the inner workings of an appliance we usually don't explore. "We recommend flushing the water heater tank as part of regular maintenance to extend its life," Green said. Flushing is actually a variation on simple draining that agitates any sediment that has formed or collected inside the water heater. "By fully flushing the tank," Green said, "you're helping your water heater run more efficiently, heat faster, and last longer."

Simply draining the water from a water heater tank doesn't stir things up enough to do the important clearing work. "Draining is a good step if you are experiencing loud, banging pipes, which is sometimes caused by obstructions in the tank," Green explained. However, he adds that "draining alone only removes the water but doesn't agitate or carry out the sediment that harms performance.