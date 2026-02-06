The Little-Known Trick That Removes Grease And Grime From Cabinet Hardware

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Those who love to cook know that meal prep is inevitably followed by cleaning. However, even if you take steps to prevent grease from building up in your kitchen and clean promptly after cooking, over time residue will cling to your kitchen cabinets and hardware. Sometimes, simply cleaning your cabinets with soap and water will be enough. However, for more stubborn buildups, there's a little-known trick that removes grease and grime from cabinet hardware — wipe them with WD-40. This trick will actually work on any greasy, grimy cabinet hardware throughout your home and garage, not just that found in the kitchen.

Ridding cabinet hardware of grease and grime is just one of the many surprising uses for WD-40. This tried-and-true household staple is effective for this purpose due to its solvent properties, as WD-40 is largely composed of Stoddard Solvent and other mineral spirits. These mineral spirits, which are the result of highly refining petroleum, easily remove grease by dissolving the molecular bond holding it in place and absorbing it. This means the grease and grime can be wiped away along with the solvent.

With that in mind, the original formula WD-40 will work for this purpose, as refined solvents make up half of each can. But if you have particularly bad grease and grime buildup and/or a lot of hardware to clean, it might be worth investing in a can of WD-40 Specialist Cleaner & Degreaser formula.