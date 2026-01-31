This Door Feature Was Once A Must-Have For Home Security — Is It Still Around Today?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite all the modern advancements in home security systems, it's hard to find a digital tool capable of offering the same old-fashioned ingenuity as the Door Club. The deceptively simple anti-burglar device was invented by the same entrepreneurial Army veteran who launched the famous Club steering wheel lock bar after his Cadillac was stolen. Coated in a shiny brass color straight out of the 1990s (when it was invented), the Door Club is still recommended by plenty of happy customers today.

The device, which you can purchase for around $30 at Home Depot, comes in a kit with five major parts. A kick plate and door caddy screw into the lower edge of your door, while a floor insert is held in place with a little adhesive inside a subfloor plate that screws directly into plywood, tile, or marble flooring. The lock itself is designed to hook onto the door caddy when not in use, while its pin fits securely into the floor insert to prevent anyone from opening the door. While high-definition digital cameras and app-enabled smart locks may help you keep an eye on things while you're at work, the Door Club provides a very analog solution for anyone who wants to avoid having their door kicked in by intruders.