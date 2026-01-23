Experts Urge You To Do This If Leaving Your House Before A Freeze

When you're going on a trip in the winter, it may be tempting to turn off the heat in your home, thinking that you'll save money on your utility bill. However, many pros note this is as one of the top mistakes people make when leaving for a vacation. Trevor Shane, digital solutions lead and training manager at Bosch Home Comfort, explained to Real Simple how to set your heat when no one will be home: "If temperatures will be near or below freezing, therefore making your pipes susceptible to damage, it's crucial to keep the heat on," Shane said. "For very mild climates where the temperature doesn't often dip below 40°F, you may be able to set the heat lower with caution, depending on the quality and type of your system." Otherwise, he warns that your pipes could be in danger of freezing and bursting.

If you're leaving during winter, especially before an expected freeze, you'll want to take measures to prevent frozen pipes and keep your home safe until you return. Even if your pipes don't freeze, leaving the heat off still isn't a good idea and could actually end up costing you more in the long run. HVAC expert Brian White told Martha Stewart, "While you do save energy by reducing the temperature, completely shutting off the system can lead to your home losing too much heat, which could require a significant energy surge to reheat everything when you return." Instead, try slightly adjusting the thermostat to a lower temperature.