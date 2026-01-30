This Costco Lounge Chair Is Trending — But Drawbacks Are Making Shoppers Think Twice
With their comfortable couch-like feel and enough length to stretch out your legs, chaise lounges are perfect for all of your reading and napping needs, and Costco's oversized chair is taking the internet by storm. Videos of the large, foam chaise are all over social media, showcasing how comfy it appears. Though many reviewers praise the chair's softness, size, and comfortability, others have concerns about its durability, due to the furniture not having any structural frame to support the foam. On Costco's website, the popular Sealy chair has a warning that the furniture could cause exposure to formaldehyde.
Designed by Sealy, the Calin upholstered foam lounger is entirely composed of layered foam, including the base and armrests, with pocket coils inside the seat and base for added support. It also comes with three foam pillows to create more of a backrest. Though this sounds extraordinarily cozy, and people are saying it is, others warn that the foam might not hold up well or that it looks cheap. On a Reddit thread reviewing the trendy lounger, one commenter wrote: "The in-store sample at my local Costco has not held up well. It doesn't look good. Those clean lines in the image turn into sagged corners and wobbly arms." Though the big, plush chair could be a good addition to a living room with limited seating or a spot for kids, you may want to think twice about buying this Costco item.
Why you should think twice about buying Costco's trending lounge chair
The oversized lounger retails for $559.99, but Costco has been offering it with a $100 discount (as of this writing). It comes compressed in a box and then must expand for a few days before it's ready for use. Some posters on social media discuss how the Sealy lounger can fit two reclining adults comfortably once it's decompressed, and most reviewers on Costco's website are happy with the foam furniture. One customer wrote: "Picked this up at the warehouse about a week ago and I am completely in love with it. My pregnant wife, daughter and dogs love how comfortable and spacious it is. Perfect for unwinding and relaxing after a long day!" Though some have had great luck with the foam chaise, the quality may not be consistent.
Other Costco reviewers complain that the chaise is hard or misshapen, with the sides sloping down, or that the foam doesn't have great support. One commenter noted on Costco's website: "Absolutely GARBAGE quality control. One of the arms was missing a large chunk of foam internally making the entire arm lopsided once the chair was unboxed and expanded. This was not only aesthetically displeasing but the entire arm would collapse under the slightest pressure."
While this unique piece of furniture could end up being your favorite seat, you'll want to consider how the foam will hold up over time and the way it'll look in your space. There are tons of different comfy lounge chairs to relax on, so evaluate all of your options before committing to Costco's chaise.