This Costco Lounge Chair Is Trending — But Drawbacks Are Making Shoppers Think Twice

The oversized lounger retails for $559.99, but Costco has been offering it with a $100 discount (as of this writing). It comes compressed in a box and then must expand for a few days before it's ready for use. Some posters on social media discuss how the Sealy lounger can fit two reclining adults comfortably once it's decompressed, and most reviewers on Costco's website are happy with the foam furniture. One customer wrote: "Picked this up at the warehouse about a week ago and I am completely in love with it. My pregnant wife, daughter and dogs love how comfortable and spacious it is. Perfect for unwinding and relaxing after a long day!" Though some have had great luck with the foam chaise, the quality may not be consistent.

Other Costco reviewers complain that the chaise is hard or misshapen, with the sides sloping down, or that the foam doesn't have great support. One commenter noted on Costco's website: "Absolutely GARBAGE quality control. One of the arms was missing a large chunk of foam internally making the entire arm lopsided once the chair was unboxed and expanded. This was not only aesthetically displeasing but the entire arm would collapse under the slightest pressure."

While this unique piece of furniture could end up being your favorite seat, you'll want to consider how the foam will hold up over time and the way it'll look in your space. There are tons of different comfy lounge chairs to relax on, so evaluate all of your options before committing to Costco's chaise.