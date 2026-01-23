Step Aside, White And Gray: This 2026 Neutral Backsplash Trend Adds More Character

In the last 10 years or so the pairing of gray and white was the ultimate go-to for a neutral color scheme in interior design. Gray served as a versatile option that provided many different tones and hues, but as the years have ticked by so has the star power of that neutral color scheme. Bolder colors have been taking over in many aspects of design, and now they're spreading to even smaller features, such as your kitchen backsplash. While grays and bright whites used to be the first choice for a soft, airy backdrop, the preferred backsplash is now trending much darker.

According to expert Shannon Ggem, a member of National Kitchen & Bath Association and founder of Shannon Ggem Design Co., darker neutrals are going to become increasingly popular. "The deep warm reds, plum, and spice colors are prevailing at the very high end now," Ggem tells The Spruce. "In coming years, they'll become more popular as editors show them more in publications and social media." Social media is documenting an uptick in this backsplash trend too. Design influencer @katefulller talks on Instagram about the popularity of colorful backsplashes and warmer neutrals. "Colorful backsplashes are having a moment — think handmade tile, soft greens, moody blues, and warm neutrals that add personality without overwhelming the space," she writes. With all this hype it's a good idea to consider this gorgeous backsplash trend for 2026 that will change everything for your kitchen.