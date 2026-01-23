Step Aside, White And Gray: This 2026 Neutral Backsplash Trend Adds More Character
In the last 10 years or so the pairing of gray and white was the ultimate go-to for a neutral color scheme in interior design. Gray served as a versatile option that provided many different tones and hues, but as the years have ticked by so has the star power of that neutral color scheme. Bolder colors have been taking over in many aspects of design, and now they're spreading to even smaller features, such as your kitchen backsplash. While grays and bright whites used to be the first choice for a soft, airy backdrop, the preferred backsplash is now trending much darker.
According to expert Shannon Ggem, a member of National Kitchen & Bath Association and founder of Shannon Ggem Design Co., darker neutrals are going to become increasingly popular. "The deep warm reds, plum, and spice colors are prevailing at the very high end now," Ggem tells The Spruce. "In coming years, they'll become more popular as editors show them more in publications and social media." Social media is documenting an uptick in this backsplash trend too. Design influencer @katefulller talks on Instagram about the popularity of colorful backsplashes and warmer neutrals. "Colorful backsplashes are having a moment — think handmade tile, soft greens, moody blues, and warm neutrals that add personality without overwhelming the space," she writes. With all this hype it's a good idea to consider this gorgeous backsplash trend for 2026 that will change everything for your kitchen.
Incorporate this trend in your kitchen without overwhelming the space
The 2026 Kitchen Trends Report from the National Kitchen & Bath Association showed 60% of respondents in favor of incorporating color in a kitchen backsplash. So if you hate your backsplash? This 2026 trend will transform your kitchen. Instead of the subdued gray and white color scheme of old, look to this new trend for a bolder, more dramatic space. The darker neutral colors experts and influencers alike are talking about include deep reds, greens, and blues. Use these new trendy choices for your backsplash to make it a showstopping focal point in the kitchen. The saturation of the darker colors will draw the eye and serve as a dramatic and elegant backdrop to the space. It'll also allow the rest of your kitchen's design to remain simple so that it highlights the backsplash instead of taking away from it.
There are plenty of things to consider before choosing backsplash tile, and when choosing one of these new darker color schemes, you want to make sure it doesn't overwhelm the space. Fortunately, that can be easy enough with some forethought in your design. Experts suggest incorporating warm aspects to the kitchen to create a rich, layered atmosphere, rather than one that's overwhelming. To pull this off, consider things like wood cabinetry (which is also huge for 2026), creamy light countertops such as marble or quartz that can reflect light, and a textured tile for the backsplash. These intentional decisions will bring together a kitchen that feels dramatic and elegant yet still cozy and open.