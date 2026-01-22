HGTV's Mike Holmes Urges You To Check One Thing To Help Prevent Frozen Pipes

When temperatures start dropping and winter weather is in full swing, pipes freezing and bursting can be a big concern. Mike Holmes, host of HGTV's popular show "Holmes on Homes", is a longtime contractor and home inspector, as well as a best-selling author, with some important tips on how to prevent frozen pipes and prepare your house for harsh winter weather. While you may be worried about the pipes inside your house, Holmes stresses the importance of turning off and preparing the plumbing features on the exterior of your home. If these plumbing lines are still connected to water or have water inside of them, they have the potential to freeze and suffer damage.

In an interview with True North Living, Holmes explained that checking your exterior plumbing is one of the first things a homeowner should do when cold weather is quickly approaching. "Make sure that all outside taps are drained and that your water source is shut off. If you don't take these steps, you run the risk of your pipes freezing and bursting, which is something you really don't want to happen," he said. On his Make It Right website, Holmes warns readers to ensure they're checking every outside faucet, as most houses typically have two.