HGTV's Mike Holmes Urges You To Check One Thing To Help Prevent Frozen Pipes
When temperatures start dropping and winter weather is in full swing, pipes freezing and bursting can be a big concern. Mike Holmes, host of HGTV's popular show "Holmes on Homes", is a longtime contractor and home inspector, as well as a best-selling author, with some important tips on how to prevent frozen pipes and prepare your house for harsh winter weather. While you may be worried about the pipes inside your house, Holmes stresses the importance of turning off and preparing the plumbing features on the exterior of your home. If these plumbing lines are still connected to water or have water inside of them, they have the potential to freeze and suffer damage.
In an interview with True North Living, Holmes explained that checking your exterior plumbing is one of the first things a homeowner should do when cold weather is quickly approaching. "Make sure that all outside taps are drained and that your water source is shut off. If you don't take these steps, you run the risk of your pipes freezing and bursting, which is something you really don't want to happen," he said. On his Make It Right website, Holmes warns readers to ensure they're checking every outside faucet, as most houses typically have two.
Preparing exterior plumbing lines for winter with Mike Holmes' tips
When preparing your home and plumbing for winter, it's easy to forget about the spigots on the exterior of your house. Beyond disconnecting them, the Mike Holmes Inspections website suggests covering your outdoor faucets in winter as well. First, you must disconnect any hoses and turn off the exterior water connection. Find the pipe in your basement or crawlspace that leads to the outdoor spigot, and locate the shutoff valve. Turn it clockwise to close the supply. Then, drain your outdoor faucets. With that done, you can easily place an outdoor faucet cover over the spigot, though fabric, such as an old towel, may also be wrapped around the plumbing feature to block out the cold and wind in a pinch.
Alternatively, you might swap out your regular spigot for a frost-free outdoor faucet as a long-term protection against frozen outdoor pipes. These spigots are designed for bitter winters, with the valve extending further inside the exterior wall to keep it warmer. You could also go a step further and protect the supply lines to your outdoor taps by insulating your pipes to prevent freezing. By following Holmes' advice and checking your outdoor faucets before winter is in full swing, you can save yourself from the headache of having a frozen or burst pipe.