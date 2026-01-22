Sow This Gorgeous Flower In Late Winter For A Garden Full Of Butterflies In Spring

It's a majestic sight to spot a bunch of butterflies fluttering about your garden, and growing plants that help pollinators do their job will attract more of these vital insects. Tickseed flowers (Coreopsis spp.) have vibrant yellow blooms that butterflies and other pollinators adore, and you can start planting their seeds near the end of winter to enjoy their gorgeous blossoms in the spring. There are many varieties of coreopsis flowers, and they're native to various regions across the United States, making them the perfect plant to use when designing a native pollinator garden. Besides their bright petals and nectar, which attract bees, wasps, and butterflies, the seeds of tickseed flowers are also a favorite food for birds.

Because these perennial flowers will bloom repeatedly and for quite some time, they also make a visually appealing addition to your garden. Tickseed will keep producing flowers throughout spring and summer, too, and they can sometimes last until autumn. Depending on where you live and what type of tickseed you grow, bloom times could vary. Before choosing a specific variety of coreopsis, check that it's native to your region to make sure your local butterflies can enjoy their treat.