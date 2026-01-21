Aldi's Storage Jars With A Vintage Twist Decorate And Organize At The Same Time
Glass jars are a great option for decoration and storage, and this week, Aldi is bringing back a set of jars that work beautifully as timeless vintage decor. The Kirkton House apothecary jars are returning to Aldi stores on January 21st, and their unique design has a classic feel that could fit into almost any design scheme. For just $10, you can snag a set of two jars, a large and a medium size. These clear jars are made of soda lime glass and have stylish ribbing that runs up and down the exterior. Aldi's apothecary jars also feature delicately curved lids with a round knob handle.
The ornate accents on Aldi's glassware are what give it that vintage charm, and these cute jars could be used for a variety of organizational and ornamental solutions. If you prefer a sleeker and streamlined look that still appears vintage, a set of three apothecary jars by Kirkton House with a smooth surface will also be popping up on the popular grocery store's shelves this week. This set is also priced at $10 and includes a small, medium, and large jar. While Aldi has sold their adorable vintage-looking apothecary jars in the past, they're back with a new fluted design to give you another opportunity to grab a set and upgrade your decorative storage throughout the home.
Decorate and organize with Aldi's latest apothecary jars
You won't need to do much to Aldi's apothecary jars for them to spruce up your space and add a touch of vintage decoration. For example, there are several clever ways to use glass jars for bathroom storage and decor. These jars could neatly sit on your bathroom counter, storing and organizing small items like hair accessories, cotton balls, or Q-tips. In the kitchen, use the small jar as a convenient salt pot or to stash toothpicks inside for easy access.
Alternatively, Aldi's apothecary jars can simply be set on a bookshelf or mantel as accent pieces. If you're someone who likes to keep a bowl of candy in your living room or office, consider substituting one of these jars, or you could even DIY the sweetest Valentine's Day decor by filling your apothecary jar with red and pink candies. Because glass containers are so versatile, Aldi's apothecary jars could help to organize and style various spaces, adapting to your storage needs as they change. Though they're returning to stores this week, they may not be around forever, so make sure to get your apothecary jars before they're gone.