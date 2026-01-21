Aldi's Storage Jars With A Vintage Twist Decorate And Organize At The Same Time

Glass jars are a great option for decoration and storage, and this week, Aldi is bringing back a set of jars that work beautifully as timeless vintage decor. The Kirkton House apothecary jars are returning to Aldi stores on January 21st, and their unique design has a classic feel that could fit into almost any design scheme. For just $10, you can snag a set of two jars, a large and a medium size. These clear jars are made of soda lime glass and have stylish ribbing that runs up and down the exterior. Aldi's apothecary jars also feature delicately curved lids with a round knob handle.

The ornate accents on Aldi's glassware are what give it that vintage charm, and these cute jars could be used for a variety of organizational and ornamental solutions. If you prefer a sleeker and streamlined look that still appears vintage, a set of three apothecary jars by Kirkton House with a smooth surface will also be popping up on the popular grocery store's shelves this week. This set is also priced at $10 and includes a small, medium, and large jar. While Aldi has sold their adorable vintage-looking apothecary jars in the past, they're back with a new fluted design to give you another opportunity to grab a set and upgrade your decorative storage throughout the home.