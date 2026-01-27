The Forgotten Kitchen Liquid That Helps Monstera Plants Thrive

Monstera plants are popular houseplants, and their intense root system and huge leaves can benefit from fertilization and added nutrients. When caring for your monstera plant, make sure to dilute your washed rice water with plain water to avoid adding excessive nutrients to the soil and causing fertilizer burn. Five parts of regular water and one part rice water should give your monstera a boost. Water your swiss cheese plant with this solution every week or every few weeks while the plant is growing throughout the spring and summer months. Keep in mind that, while rice water is good for plants generally, overusing it could potentially lead to issues with insects.

There is also some evidence to suggest that fermented rice water could work better than simply washed rice water. One 2022 study published in Agronomy found that plants treated with rice water that had been fermented for three days showed more growth compared to plants treated with unfermented rice water. The results were similar to what an NPK fertilizer could accomplish. Compared to regular-washed rice water, the fermented rice water also had more microbes that help the plant absorb nutrients.

To ferment your rice water for your monstera, simply save it in a glass container and cover it loosely with a clean cloth. Set it in a spot that won't get direct sunlight and leave it for about three days, or until it smells a bit sour. Now, you can simply water it down and give your monstera plants a nutrient-packed drink. Its one of the many reasons to always keep your rice water.