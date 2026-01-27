The Forgotten Kitchen Liquid That Helps Monstera Plants Thrive
Monstera (Monstera deliciosa), which is also frequently referred to as the swiss cheese plant, has large, ornate leaves. It also has roots that grow both into the soil and above it. During the months when your monstera is actively growing, providing it with some extra rice water nutrients can help it thrive and possibly even grow larger. That's because washed rice water can be packed full of nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, calcium, and other nutrients that are extremely valuable to plants. By giving your monstera a drink with diluted rice water, you will help its roots and leaves grow big and strong.
In a 2023 study, researchers found that water from washing both white and brown rice had beneficial nutrients, which could help improve the quality of the soil and help the plants to grow. Another 2021 study in the Pertanika Journal of Science and Technology concluded that washed rice water could supplement regular fertilizer because of its nutrient content. Since these studies were performed on crops and outdoor plants rather than houseplants, rice water may perform differently in potting mixes that don't contain real soil. Nevertheless, if you think your monstera plant could use a little boost in addition to the nutrients you're already providing, rice water is a good, natural option.
Helping your monstera plant thrive with rice water
Monstera plants are popular houseplants, and their intense root system and huge leaves can benefit from fertilization and added nutrients. When caring for your monstera plant, make sure to dilute your washed rice water with plain water to avoid adding excessive nutrients to the soil and causing fertilizer burn. Five parts of regular water and one part rice water should give your monstera a boost. Water your swiss cheese plant with this solution every week or every few weeks while the plant is growing throughout the spring and summer months. Keep in mind that, while rice water is good for plants generally, overusing it could potentially lead to issues with insects.
There is also some evidence to suggest that fermented rice water could work better than simply washed rice water. One 2022 study published in Agronomy found that plants treated with rice water that had been fermented for three days showed more growth compared to plants treated with unfermented rice water. The results were similar to what an NPK fertilizer could accomplish. Compared to regular-washed rice water, the fermented rice water also had more microbes that help the plant absorb nutrients.
To ferment your rice water for your monstera, simply save it in a glass container and cover it loosely with a clean cloth. Set it in a spot that won't get direct sunlight and leave it for about three days, or until it smells a bit sour. Now, you can simply water it down and give your monstera plants a nutrient-packed drink. Its one of the many reasons to always keep your rice water.