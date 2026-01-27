Smelly Couch Cushions? Yuck! This Trick Makes It Easy To Remove Those Odors
While there are some small nuisances in your home you can put up with, it is pretty much impossible to ignore smelly couch cushions. Your couch is the centerpiece of your relaxing environment, so a pungent odor coming from its cushions is hard to ignore. Luckily, @cleanthatup on TikTok can show you how to clean a couch like a pro with just some vinegar, a trash bag, and a vacuum cleaner. After a little time and effort, your couch cushions are going to be odor free and you can go back to relaxing on the sofa as if nothing ever happened.
To rid those stinky couch cushions of their odors, @cleanthatup uses white vinegar, which is one of the best household staples you can use to clean. If you're wondering why vinegar cleaning hacks are everywhere now, it is entirely due to the acidic nature of the cleaner. Essentially, the acids in vinegar combine with smelly compounds on and in your cushions known as amines. When the vinegar meets the amines, they form a salt that won't travel through the air and cause a stink in your couch cushions. By using vinegar, @cleanthatup is able to free the cushions of those amines and their stench.
How to use vinegar on your couch cushions
If you're looking for ways to make your couch last longer, removing the stinky odor from the cushions like @cleanthatup on TikTok recommends is a great place to start. In his video, he starts by thoroughly spraying down the cushion with vinegar. Like in the video, you should be pretty heavy-handed with the vinegar, as you want the acids to penetrate deep into the cushion.
Next, @cleanthatup puts the cushion in a trash bag and uses a vacuum cleaner to remove all the air. This compresses the cushion so that the vinegar can really seep into it. Once that's done, he seals the bag with no air inside. Leaving the bag sealed for four to five hours is recommended to give the vinegar enough time to do its job. Afterwards, you are ready to pull the cushion out. Be sure to let your cushion fully dry out before you put it back in place. Then, all that's left to do is relax on your odor-free couch