This Easy Way To Clean Your Glass Oven Door Works Like Magic

No matter how frequently (or infrequently) you use your oven, the outside needs a cleaning once in a while, too. The glass on the oven door gets dirty and dusty, just like any other window or glass surface in the home. Forget the store-bought glass cleaners for this simple chore, though. Diluted white vinegar does the trick. Vinegar comes in handy for all sorts of cleaning tasks around the home, and it only makes sense that this kitchen staple could be used in, well, the kitchen. You can adjust the vinegar-to-water ratio for cleaning depending upon how dirty that oven-door glass is, but a fairly watered-down mixture is enough for basic cleaning and dust removal.

For glass oven doors, vinegar is a safe alternative to harsh cleaning substances that include ammonia; GE notes that ammonia may even discolor black glass. Besides vinegar and water, you'll also need a spray bottle and a non-abrasive, lint-free cloth, like a microfiber cloth. Plastic scrub pads, steel wool, and abrasive cleaning products could scratch the oven door.