How To Easily Repot Your Snake Plant So It Thrives For Years To Come

Snake plants (Dracaena trifasciata) are famous being low-maintenance indoor plants that you don't need a green thumb to grow. They can grow in a range of light conditions, including low light, so you can enjoy their bright green, sword-like foliage nearly anywhere in your home. As succulents, they store water in their leaves, so they rarely need watering, and these hardy houseplants can also handle average household temperatures and humidity with ease. Although there isn't much effort required to care for a snake plant, repotting them every few years – if done the right way — can do wonders for their health.

Before you grab a new container, make sure your snake plant is actually ready to repot. They like to be somewhat root-bound, so repotting too frequently can cause more harm than good. However, there comes a point when the root system becomes too overcrowded, leaving little room for soil, water, and nutrient uptake. Once the roots begin circling the bottom of the container or growing out of the drainage holes, it's a clear sign that the plant has outgrown its pot. You may also notice some signs before checking the roots, such as water draining too quickly or needing to water too much. Plus, as snake plants grow, they can become top heavy and will need a larger pot to balance out the weight. Mineral buildup on the soil, yellowing leaves or stunted growth can also indicate that it's time to repot.