This DIY Air Freshener Is The Secret To Freshening Up Smelly Spots In Your Home
That musty basement, stinky kitchen garbage can, or weird-smelling teen bedroom might have you reaching for air-freshening sprays or plug-ins on the daily. But covering up one smell with another doesn't really eliminate the problem, and some artificial fragrances may even be toxic over time. Fortunately, you can make your own natural, odor-absorbing air freshener with soothing scents in just a few minutes, using ingredients you may already have on hand (or that are easy and inexpensive to buy).
The key element of this DIY air freshener is baking soda, which has countless uses around the home. This ingredient, also known as sodium bicarbonate, works by neutralizing odor-causing molecules on contact. You can attack these smelly molecules anywhere in your home by using an inexpensive spray bottle filled with your own mixture of baking soda, water, and essential oils. The formula for the spray is simple, according to a video from YouTube creator Amy. Simply put 1 tablespoon of baking soda into a bowl, add several drops of essential oil in a scent of your choice, and mix. Pour this solution into a clean spray bottle and add 1 cup of distilled water. (A funnel may prove helpful if you're struggling to get the liquid into the mouth of the spray bottle.) Then, simply secure the bottle's top, shake it up well, and get to spraying.
For ongoing freshness, you can also create sachets of baking soda and essential oil to put in any smelly rooms. Fill a paper coffee filter with baking soda, add several drops of essential oils, then simply tie it closed with twine or string.
Choosing your fragrance
Using essential oils to make your room smell good is a classic home hack. There are hundreds of oils on the market to choose from, and you can often find them at craft stores, specialty wellness stores, or online retailers. Finding what smells good to you is a matter of personal taste. There is, however, a bit of a code behind which vibes each scent can set for your space. Lavender is a known stress-reducer, but some may find it too cloying or flowery. Instead, consider citrus scents like lemon or orange, which are known mood boosters, or herbal notes like rosemary and thyme for energizing effects.
How much oil you use in your baking soda air freshener makes the difference between creating a light, refreshing scent and turning your home into a massage studio. Online DIYers use anywhere from five to 20 drops of essential oil in their concoctions, so it seems to be a matter of personal preference how strong of a scent you want to leave behind. Different oils also come in different concentrations, so experiment a bit with how many drops you want to add to achieve just the right balance.