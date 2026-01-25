This DIY Air Freshener Is The Secret To Freshening Up Smelly Spots In Your Home

That musty basement, stinky kitchen garbage can, or weird-smelling teen bedroom might have you reaching for air-freshening sprays or plug-ins on the daily. But covering up one smell with another doesn't really eliminate the problem, and some artificial fragrances may even be toxic over time. Fortunately, you can make your own natural, odor-absorbing air freshener with soothing scents in just a few minutes, using ingredients you may already have on hand (or that are easy and inexpensive to buy).

The key element of this DIY air freshener is baking soda, which has countless uses around the home. This ingredient, also known as sodium bicarbonate, works by neutralizing odor-causing molecules on contact. You can attack these smelly molecules anywhere in your home by using an inexpensive spray bottle filled with your own mixture of baking soda, water, and essential oils. The formula for the spray is simple, according to a video from YouTube creator Amy. Simply put 1 tablespoon of baking soda into a bowl, add several drops of essential oil in a scent of your choice, and mix. Pour this solution into a clean spray bottle and add 1 cup of distilled water. (A funnel may prove helpful if you're struggling to get the liquid into the mouth of the spray bottle.) Then, simply secure the bottle's top, shake it up well, and get to spraying.

For ongoing freshness, you can also create sachets of baking soda and essential oil to put in any smelly rooms. Fill a paper coffee filter with baking soda, add several drops of essential oils, then simply tie it closed with twine or string.