The Valuable Vintage Kitchen Item You Should Never Overlook At An Estate Sale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If the distinctive look of Revere Ware's copper-bottom pots and pans feels familiar to you, it's probably because someone in your family owned a set. Or, conceivably, everyone in your family owned a set. The popular, high-quality cookware, introduced in 1939, skyrocketed in popularity after WWII and became a household name. While sales declined in the 1960s, Revere Ware's golden age saw a surge in the brand's popularity, and these much-sought-after pots and pans kept their value in secondary markets such as estate sales.

While pure copper cookware once existed and is considered something of a "holy grail" vintage find for secondhand shoppers, copper in cookware can be dangerous if ingested. Revere Ware's iconic cookware was stainless steel electroplated on the bottom with a thick layer of copper, a new and unique technique that produced superior heat distribution and better cooking. Largely because it's good stuff, not because you simply want to show off your copper cookware collection, it has retained its value.

We looked at dozens of Revere Ware listings on two popular online outlets for vintage goods, eBay and Etsy, and found some encouraging and surprising results. A single item (skillet, saucepan, or stock pot) with or without a lid made prior to the 1968 manufacturing changes that reduced the cookware's quality averaged $44.21 ... far more than you're likely to pay at a thrift store or even an estate sale. Inexplicably, pots and pans made after 1968 averaged $71.55. The sets we encountered were mixed from pre- and post-1968 items, but described as "vintage" ... a risky situation for anyone who doesn't know how to identify the older, more valuable pieces, which have thicker bottoms with more copper.