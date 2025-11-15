Proud Secondhand Shopper Shares Photos Of 'Holy Grail' Vintage Kitchen Find: 'Can't Believe I Found One!'

Whenever someone spends years searching for antique and vintage treasures, they almost always proclaim to have found the "holy grail" when they actually manage to stumble upon what they've been looking for. Such was the case with Redditor SwimfanZA, who recently posted on r/kitchenaid that they had found the holy grail of copper mixing bowls: "Holy Grail bowl found!!" they titled their post, adding, "Copper and brass bowl made in France for the Bridge Company of NYC. Still can't believe I found one!!!"

The mixing bowl in question was fitted with attachments made specifically for the KitchenAid K5 mixer series, which has been in production since the 1930s. The bowl itself bears the mark of Bridge Kitchenware, a now-defunct Manhattan kitchenware store that specialized in high-quality items. Now, as an avid cook and vintage cooking tool user myself, I can certainly agree with the post's replies, which commended SwimfanZA on how beautiful the piece looks.

There's one particular comment that stood out to me, however, as I think it speaks to a broader mindset around vintage cooking items. It reads: "Honestly, I do wish I had that bowl for food photos." And this, for me, is a bit of a problem, because I don't believe that vintage and beautiful items should be reserved as vanity showpieces. Instead, that copper bowl should be used for what it is actually designed to do.