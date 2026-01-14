Should You Leave Your Doors Open In The Winter To Stay Warmer? Here's The Truth

During frigid winter months, you might be wondering how to keep your home warmer without driving up your utility bill. Oftentimes, people believe that shutting doors to unused rooms will keep the heat where they want it and will be an eco-friendly heating tip to save money during the winter, but this isn't typically the case. While shutting doors to certain rooms may temporarily keep some areas warmer or colder, depending on your heating system, this simple practice could end up straining your HVAC system and costing you more for heat.

Homes that have central return vents are designed for the air and heat to circulate throughout the entire house. When an interior door is shut, the air gets stuck in the room, causing pressure to build up. This, in turn, puts unnecessary stress on your heating system, possibly making it run longer and heat less effectively. To ensure your home stays warmer in the winter without potentially harming your HVAC system, it's best to keep interior doors open so that the warm air can move easily through your house. Allowing the air to circulate through different rooms should help balance upstairs and downstairs temperatures to always stay comfy.